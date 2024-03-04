In a recent reflection on her monumental achievements, Iowa women's basketball phenom Caitlin Clark shared candid thoughts on her legacy and the weight of breaking several major college basketball scoring records.
Clark, whose performances on the court has been nothing short of historic, recently surpassed Pete Maravich to become the NCAA Division I overall scoring leader—a feat that has placed her at the center of national attention. Her journey to this moment was marked by not just one, but three significant record-breaking performances in less than three weeks. Among these, she eclipsed Lynette Woodard’s major college women’s scoring record and Kelsey Plum’s Division I record, before surpassing Maravich’s 54-year-old record during a game against Ohio State on Sunday.
This achievement, by Clark's admission, is a surreal experience.
“It’s really crazy to think about,” Clark said, via Eric Olson of the Associated Press. “If you had told me that before my college career started, I would have laughed in your face and been like, ‘No, you’re insane,’ ” she said. “I’ve always been able to score the ball. People don’t understand how many players came before me and were able to score the ball at such a high rate and do it for teams that were really, really good.”
Caitlin Clark focused on Hawkeyes' success
Despite the spotlight and the accolades, Clark remains grounded, focusing on her team's overall success and the joy of playing basketball.
“I hope people remember me for the way I played with a smile on my face, my competitive fire,” she said. “Sure, they can remember the wins but also the fun me and my teammates had together.”
Clark's impact extends beyond the court, as she hopes her accomplishments will further advance women’s sports. Iowa coach Lisa Bluder echoed this sentiment, stressing the significance of Clark’s achievements in promoting women’s athletics.
“I hope it advances women’s sports even more,” Bluder said, “but to me, you don’t have to break a man’s record to be recognized. You don’t have to do that. Breaking Lynette’s record was significant. So to me, I admire ‘Pistol Pete’ but at the same time, I just don’t want that to be the bar for women’s athletics.”
As Clark prepares to enter the 2024 WNBA draft, her legacy at Iowa is already cemented. With NIL deals with major brands, Clark has become one of the most visible athletes in the nation. Yet, she believes its her ability to balance the pressures of fame with her commitment to basketball and her team that defines her.
“The biggest part of my maturity and growth has been being able to handle that and balance everything going on around me,” Clark said.
As the Big Ten Tournament approaches, with Iowa seeded second, Clark's focus shifts from individual accolades to team aspirations. The tournament starts Wednesday.