Legendary former USC football quarterback and Heisman winner Matt Leinart had some promising words for Deion Sanders and the Colorado football program. According to Leinart, Sanders has a real shot at leading the Buffaloes to the playoffs in the future if he continues building the team.

“Yeah I mean it's gonna take a couple of years,” Leinart said. “But if he sticks around long enough, there's no doubt that he can turn Colorado around into a real player. A real competitive, maybe a playoff team. There's no doubt about it. He turned the program around because he's made Colorado relevant. He's made them a story. And I know they've struggled, but they're competitive. They've won four games, they won one last year. He has made them relevant and recruits are watching,” via Yahoo Sports.

Though Colorado football has cooled off since starting the season 3-0 with wins over TCU, Nebraska and Colorado State, their 4-4 record is already a huge improvement from when they went 1-11 last season. Like Leinart said, they have been competitive in almost every game they've played this season, and should be at least 5-3 if they didn't blow a 29-point lead versus Stanford.

The Buffaloes still have a ways to go before they're in contention with the top teams in college football, but there are reasons for Colorado fans to get excited. For one, the national attention they're getting and having Deion Sanders at coach has gotten them attention from top recruits, including one of the best quarterback prospects in the class of 2025. On top of that, they're only in Sanders' first season. With more time under his system, they should continue to grow as a program.

The Buffaloes take on No. 16 Oregon State this weekend.