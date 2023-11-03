Colorado football's Coach Prime is doing all he can to get his team fired up for the Oregon State Beavers, including sharing a famous singer

Colorado football coach Deion Sanders is getting his team ready to take on the Oregon State Beavers and he's trying to fire his guys up.

Coach Prime even got gospel singer Kirk Franklin in on the act, telling his team that losing is not an option, as shown below:

Colorado football could use the motivation. After starting out 3-0, including a big upset against TCU, the team is 1-4 in Pac-12 play. Colorado football barely squeaked out a win against Arizona State, but lost to Oregon, USC, Stanford, and UCLA.

It doesn't get any easier as the team prepares for the 6-2 Oregon State Beavers. The Beavers have the fourth-best offense in the Pac-12, averaging more than 36 points per game. Beyond that, the Buffaloes don't face another below .500 team the rest of the way, with Arizona, Washington State, and Utah all lurking in the final weeks of the season.

Colorado football has a special coach in Deion Sanders. he's a stellar recruiter and an excellent leader of young men. The hype may have exceeded the results in year one, but there's no denying that Colorado is relevant on the national stage for the first time in many, many years. As Coach Prime continues to build his program, expect the on-field results to match up with the level of hype. But until then, Sanders may need to continue to rely on famous singers arriving on campus to get results from his team.

The Colorado Buffaloes take on the Oregon State Beavers at home on Saturday, Nov. 4 at 7pm. The game is broadcast on ESPN.