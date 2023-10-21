The Deion Sanders-effect is now paying off for Colorado football in the recruiting department. High school junior Antwann Hill Jr. selected to commit to the Buffaloes over offers from Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Florida State and Clemson.

Following the announcement, Hill explained the reasoning behind his decision to join Colorado.

“[The coaches] think I really fit their scheme, what they got going on up there,” Hill said. “Coach [Sean] Lewis, Coach Prime, they really want me to take over once Shedeur leaves, so I mean, I'd be the next guy up that will be a highly ranked quarterback to get that position. And I feel like I'd be good learning from Shedeur. Just taking notes from him, taking his leadership skills and putting them into mine. Really, they were saying, be ready to take over once Shedeur leaves because I'm the next man up,” via Tom VanHaaren of ESPN.

Hill added that the support from the stadium during his visit for the Stanford game influenced his decision as well.

“The crowd, fans yelling my name, saying, ‘We want AJ,” Hill said. “That was one thing I haven't seen before and I wasn't expecting from that visit. So, I mean, everything really just surprised me.”

This is huge for Colorado football, who could have never dreamed of landing such a highly-touted recruit before Deion Sanders arrived. Hill is the 6-foot-5, No. 4 ranked quarterback in the 2025 class. If all goes to plan, he'll take over the starting quarterback job after Shedeur Sanders leaves for the NFL.