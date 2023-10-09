Colorado football is back on track after back-to-back losses, running out of Tempe on Saturday with a slim 27-24 win over Arizona State. While Deion Sanders wasn't happy with how his team played, quarterback Shedeur Sanders balled out and showed why he's a projected first-round pick next April, completing 26 of 42 passes for 239 yards and a touchdown.

Following the victory, Sanders made sure to troll the Sun Devils fans with his signature watch celebration, which resulted in a flurry of boos:

Shedeur Sanders 1st stop after the W? The Arizona State student section pic.twitter.com/lXHNEOld0i — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 8, 2023

Deion Sanders Jr, the eldest son of Primetime, posted a hype video from the win and had a fiery message for the Shedeur haters who were also chanting “overrated” during the Week 6 tilt:

“It was UGLY, but Good Win. & keep flexing! These b***h made people on here get so mad at a young king for shining. We don’t do stuff your way, we do it our way. & Hating on a young man shining is lil money behavior.”

That's just fans getting heated. And let's be honest, Shedeur Sanders gets fueled by the doubters. It's what sports are all about.

The signal-caller may have struggled against Oregon a couple of weeks ago but Sanders has really bounced back over the last two games versus USC and Arizona State. In Tempe, Sanders led a crucial drive late in the fourth quarter that led to a game-winning field goal for the Buffaloes.

Sanders has now completed 72.7% of his passes for 2,020 yards, 16 touchdowns, and just two interceptions. He has been sacked 30 times, but that's because his offensive line is rather poor.

Colorado football now sits at 4-2 and will be looking for another win on Friday against Stanford.