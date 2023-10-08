Colorado football quarterback Shedeur Sanders is in high spirits following his recent victory. This came after two consecutive losses. On Saturday, Sanders completed 26 of 42 passes for 239 yards, two touchdowns, and no interceptions.

Immediately following the game, Sanders trolled the Arizona State student section by flaunting his watch in front of their fans.

Shedeur Sanders 1st stop after the W? The Arizona State student section pic.twitter.com/lXHNEOld0i — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 8, 2023

During the latter part of the game, Sanders made a crucial long-distance throw for a game-winning touchdown. That play saved his team from the potential embarrassment of losing to the 1-4 Sun Devils.

Colorado football's offense struggled for significant portions of the game. Their defense even allowed a 96-yard scoring drive that tied the game. Even the special teams had limited success, aside from one notable punt return.

Critical Play

In the critical moments of the game, Shedeur once again demonstrated his reliability. He helped end the Buffaloes' eight-game losing streak in the Pac-12 conference. Shedeur contributed two touchdowns and connected with Javon Antonio on a 43-yard pass. That set up Alejandro Mata's 43-yard field goal with just 12 seconds remaining, securing a 27-24 victory for Colorado football.

“It's like we're waiting on him to put on his cape and do what he does,” said Colorado football coach Deion Sanders. “That’s what he does every week.”

Despite facing relentless pressure from the Sun Devils, Sanders managed to put up solid numbers. Keep in mind that he is the nation's second-leading passer with an average of 356 yards per game. He also performed well despite being sacked five times and having limited time to find receivers downfield.

Shedeur remained effective when it mattered most. He scored a rushing touchdown in the first half and connected with Antonio for a 9-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter. After Arizona State tied the game with only 50 seconds left, Sanders once again found Antonio for the aforementioned big play.

The trolling followed soon after.