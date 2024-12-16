The Colorado football community should be brimming with jubilation after posting a 9-3 campaign and seeing wide receiver/cornerback hybrid Travis Hunter become only the second Buffaloes player to win the Heisman Trophy. But the celebratory mood is being halted by a surprising defection. Linebacker Nikhai Hill-Green is transferring, per Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports and 247 Sports. Deion Sanders will have to pivot.

Many fans were preparing to say farewell to the defensive game-changer, but they did not expect him to switch schools. The graduate transfer is deciding to polish his skill set for one more year at the college level instead of declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft. He finishes his lone season in Boulder with 82 total tackles, 12 tackles for loss, two sacks and two interceptions. His impact, which greatly elevated a previously beleaguered defensive unit, will be sorely missed.

Hill-Green made the announcement official, and in doing so, he showed his gratitude to Sanders and the Folsom faithful.

“I want to thank Coach Prime and {defensive coordinator Robert Livingston} for giving me an opportunity,” the former four-star recruit posted on X. “To all of the support staff, academic staff and fans, I am forever grateful for the year that we've had together competing for the Big 12 title and with me earning 2nd Team All Big 12 honors on defense. With that being said, I will be entering the transfer portal.”

Colorado is counting on Deion Sanders to have a big offseason

Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders added people to the program that could significantly improve the defense in just one year's time, and that includes both Livingston and Nikhai Hill-Green. He carries great appeal to other transfers, however, and should be able to infuse more talent into the roster.

Even so, this is an abrupt turn of fortune for a squad that is still buzzing with excitement following Hunter's Heisman coronation. Colorado football can still end 2024 in style, as they strive for their first bowl-game win since 2004. The Buffs square off with the BYU Cougars on Saturday, Dec. 28 in the Alamo Bowl.