During an emotional rollercoaster for Colorado football star Travis Hunter, he spoke directly to his father, who was unable to make the Heisman trophy win and ceremony. Hunter's message to his father is one that left fans heartfelt and compassionate for the 2024 Heisman recipient.



“Look at your oldest son,” Hunter said. “I did it for you, man.”



Hunter explained how his father played a key role in his life and developed him into the football star and the man he is today. After the locked race between Ashton Jeanty and the Colorado football star, Hunter ultimately won the 2024 Heisman trophy. He had 1,155 receiving yards, 15 total touchdowns, and four interceptions. He is the first two-way player to win the award since Charles Woodson.

Travis Hunter's Heisman speech speaks gratitude for father, Colorado football

He wasn't only thankful to his father during his speech. Hunter gave a Heisman message to Deion and Shedeur Sanders. Throughout his time in college, he's given Deion props for being like a father figure. Not to mention, Hunter and Shedeur have an elite friendship that started back at Jackson State. Fast forward to now, and the father-son duo looked on as Hunter made history.

Luckily, the journey doesn't end at the Heisman trophy awards. Hunter has made it clear that he's playing in the Alamo Bowl against fellow Big 12 rival, BYU football. He explained that finishing the season and his collegiate career with those he started is extremely important.

Not to mention, when his final collegiate game concludes, he'll focus on the NFL. He's viewed as a top draft pick, even within the top 5. Hunter has emphasized he wants to continue playing two-way ball. Although it succeeded in college, it's a different animal in the NFL. Regardless, the Colorado football star has left a lasting legacy thanks to his dominant two-way play.