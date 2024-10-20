Shilo Sanders is no stranger to tough love from his dad and Colorado football head coach Deion Sanders. After Deion called Shilo ‘horrible' after his performance against Kansas State, the safety redeemed himself in a big way.



Following a dominant 34-7 win, Deion took to his Instagram and shared a heartfelt message.



“WOW. what a difference a week makes! 1 minute you’re the topic of ridicule because it’s your 1st time in your career that u showed vulnerability in your game but a week later you’re back to the PHYSICAL AGGRESSIVE DAWG that we all know. God is so good but yet so revealing to us all. Now u know who’s who son. Proceed with caution because everybody won’t love u when u don’t give them what they require for their love. But guess what son. I LOVE U TO LIFE & it ain’t based on performance.”

Deion hasn't shied away from hiding his love for his children. Both Shilo and Shedeur Sanders are extremely talented in their own right and are two different players. Deion has shown coaching instincts, as well as fatherly instincts with both of his sons. However, it's not only his sons who get this treatment; it's the majority of the players. Even Travis Hunter dished on Deion's father-son relationship.

Deion Sanders knew Shilo Sanders would help Colorado football vs Arizona

The Colorado football safety proved himself once again. He had five total tackles and three solo tackles in the dominant win. While the stat sheet might not pop out, it was his demeanor, toughness, and resiliency that caught the eyes of all viewers. Especially with Hunter exiting the game in the second half, Shilo was responsible for leading the secondary.

Arizona only had 138 passing yards, and severely limited standout wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan. He only had five receptions for 38 yards, after coming into the game as the No. 3 receiving leader in college football. Colorado football needed this win, especially after an injury-riddled loss to Kansas State.

Colorado has quite the challenge ahead of them to finish off the season. They'll take on Utah, and Oklahoma State to finish out the season. They're currently 3-1 in conference play and will finish the season with solely Big-12 opponents. With Shilo coming back from that lackluster game, Deion will need more of Saturday's performance against Arizona from his son. For now, they'll enjoy the nice win and prepare for the Cincinnati Bearcats in Week 9.