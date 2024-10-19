As star Travis Hunter was added to the injured list, devastation continued for the Colorado football program. He exited Saturday's contest with Arizona due to a shoulder injury. After Hunter left the first half of Kansas State's game due to the same injury, he again aggravated the injury.

Before leaving the game, he had two receptions for 17 yards, on three targets. On the defensive side, Hunter had one solo tackle. The potential Heisman candidate has been a key factor for Colorado on both sides. Although Colorado took care of Arizona 34-7, Hunter still leaves a glaring hole in both the offense and defense.

The Colorado football dual-threat player made his case, and for good reason. This past week, Hunter made his case for the Heisman trophy over Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty. Despite his attempt to solidify his argument, this is the second consecutive week Hunter has been ruled out. Although he played only one half against Kansas State and Arizona, most expect pure dominance at both positions.

Also, Big-12 competition is continuing to heat up rapidly. Except for BYU, there's no clear front-runner in the conference. Hunter's availability could be huge not only for his team but his Heisman Trophy chances.

Travis Hunter's injury is a concern for Colorado football

However, one of the main stories was the battle between Hunter and Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan. The latter is third in the country in receiving yards. Roughly 20 NFL scouts traveled to Tucson to see the battle between the star wide receiver and defensive back square off.

Unfortunately, the matchup didn't last the whole game. Plus, it wasn't a memorable game for McMillan, only having five catches for 38 yards. Regardless of the matchup, it doesn't take away from Colorado's concern about Hunter. It's been two straight weeks with the same shoulder injury and with conference play the rest of the way.

The Buffaloes are now 3-1 in the Big 12 and have tough matchups against Utah and Oklahoma State. If they want to make some noise, they'll need Hunter back as soon as possible. His playmaking, relentless approach, and pure talent are decision-makers for how a game can go.

Luckily, Colorado goes back to Boulder to take on the Cincinnati Bearcats, who just took down Arizona State 24-14. Hopefully, the program can get Hunter's shoulder in check and prevent any additional setbacks heading into Week 9. For now, they'll simply have to wait and see.