Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes are set to be the most talked about story in college football once again. After his first season garnered a lot of criticism and conversation, Coach Prime took note of one particular reporter who criticized him and the team and called him out at a pre-season press conference on Friday.

Keeler was not the only reporter that garnered a similar reaction from Sanders. When a reporter from the Colorado CBS affiliate attempted to ask a question, he responded “I'm not doing nothing with CBS. Next question.” He continued by saying “I got love for you, I appreciate and respect you. It ain't got nothing to do with you. They know what they did.”

The off-the-field distractions came with the improved on-field product when Colorado hired Sanders before last season. While they did improve, the Buffaloes finished 4-8 and did not qualify for a bowl game. What can fans expect from Colorado in their first season in the Big 12?

Colorado Buffaloes must win six games

The expectations were sky-high for Colorado after starting the season 3-0. They rose to 18th in the AP Poll and beat their rival Colorado State in an all-time game. It went downhill quickly from there, with a 1-8 conference record including brutal losses to Stanford and Utah.

Sheduer Sanders and Travis Hunter were the primary reasons that anyone had expectations for Colorado. Both players are expected to enter the NFL Draft after this season. It will help the program continue to grow if they can make a bowl game before they head to the pros.

Colorado's schedule for the first season in the Big 12 looks much easier than the Pac-12 schedule that exposed Colorado a year ago. They have games against Kansas State and Utah that will be tough home matchups, but they also have easier matchups against UCF and Baylor. The path to six victories is there and Colorado must take it to keep the momentum of Coach Prime's arrival moving.