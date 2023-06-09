Coach Deion Sanders caught a lot of flak from his peers amid the roster shakeup in Colorado football. No one has been more vocal on the moves than Pat Narduzzi of Pittsburgh football.

Deion Sanders acquired 51 scholarship players in total. A huge number of 44 commitments came after their spring game. The overhaul also included landing Travis Hunter. The Pittsburgh football coach is not amused and expressed it very clearly, via Brandon Marcello of 247 Sports.

“We'll see how it works out but that, to me, looks bad on college football coaches across the country. The reflection is on one guy right now but when you look at it overall — those kids that have moms and dads and brothers and sisters and goals in life — I don't know how many of those 70 that left wanted to leave or they were kicked in the butt to get out,” said Pat Narduzzi.

The Colorado football coach responded in such a savage fashion to the comments made by Narduzzi, per Carl Reed of 247 Sports.

“What was his situation when he came to Pitt? He had a different situation than me. He is not mad at me, he is mad at the situation in football now that allowed his best player to leave a year ago. He’s not mad at me, he’s using me to shoot bullets at another coach who he has an issue with. I don’t know who he is; if he walked in here right now I wouldn’t know him,” Coach Prime said.

Coach Prime prefers people to mind their own business. He hopes it stays that way.