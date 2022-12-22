By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

Cornerback Travis Hunter has decided to follow his former Jackson State Tigers head coach for the next chapter of his football career. Hunter is joining the Colorado Buffaloes, who are now coached by Deion Sanders, per Ari Meirov. With Hunter transferring to Colorado football, the Tigers will be minus yet another key figure of their 2021 squad.

Former No. 1 recruit CB Travis Hunter announced he’s transferring from Jackson State to Colorado, following coach Deion Sanders. Not surprising, but now official.

Hunter made his transfer announcement via his YouTube channel. Prior to that, he said that he would be revealing his decision once his channel’s subscription count reaches 100,000.

As noted by Meirov, Hunter heading to Colorado football isn’t the most shocking development in college football. It was always rumored that he would eventually be taking his talents to the Buffaloes, who hired Sanders to be the program’s new sideline boss. Sanders was the one who recruited Hunter to Jackson State, and in the process, made Hunter one of the highest-rated high school prospects ever to commit to an FCS program.

Hunter originally committed to play in 2022 for the Florida Seminoles, but changed his heart and went to Jackson State, where he played on both ends of the field. In seven games for the Tigers, Hunter recorded two interceptions and 10 pass breakups, while also coming up with a touchdown on 18 catches.

Hunter will be quite the addition to Colorado football, which finished with just a 1-11 overall record in the 2022 college football season.