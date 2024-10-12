With the 2024 Heisman Trophy race halfway through, Boise State's Ashton Jeanty and Colorado's Travis Hunter have emerged as the two clear favorites to win the award. Unsurprisingly, Deion Sanders is of firm belief that Hunter should be ahead of Jeanty as the favorite.

Before Colorado's Week 7 matchup against No. 18-ranked Kansas State, Sanders joined College Gameday and boldly supported his all-purpose athlete. The coach playfully pushed back at Pat McAfee saying that Hunter is second in the Heisman race behind Jeanty, saying that the star cornerback turned receiver has “never gotten along” with being second in anything.

“How do you even fix your mouth to say [Travis Hunter is not the Heisman favorite]?” Sanders said. “Second? Travis Hunter is second? Travis Hunter and second have never gotten along.”

Sanders followed up his support of Hunter by saying the 21-year-old “doesn't drink or smoke” and is “one of the best human beings” he knows. The quote came in response to McAfee questioning how Hunter manages to play nearly every snap of every game on both offense and defense.

Through Colorado's first five games of 2024, Hunter is the team's leading receiver with 561 receiving yards and six touchdowns. He is also the team's top cornerback with 15 tackles, three pass breakups and two interceptions.

Following Sanders' mini rant, McAfee joked that he would “change” the Heisman standings to make Hunter the new favorite.

Colorado hosts Kansas State in Week 7

Hours after his appearance on College Gameday, Sanders will lead Colorado out of the tunnel at Folson Field as they host Kansas State in a significant Big 12 matchup. Both teams enter the week at 4-1 with Colorado on a three-game winning streak and the Wildcats fresh off a dominant win over No. 20-ranked Oklahoma State.

Kansas State owns a 2-1 Big 12 record with home wins over Oklahoma State and Arizona but dropped their lone road conference game of the year thus far against BYU. Colorado has begun the year 2-0 in the conference with back-to-back wins over Baylor and UCF.

With Kansas State projecting as slight favorites, the game could end up being a shootout between two high-powered offenses. The Wildcats have scored over 30 points in all four of their wins with Colorado scoring at least 28 in their four victories.

Jeanty, the current Heisman favorite, will hit the road against Hawaii in Week 7 as a sizeable betting favorite, likely leading to Hunter needing a big week to leap him as the Heisman frontrunner.