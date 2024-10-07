ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Boise State football running back Ashton Jeanty has been absolutely balling out this season, leading the country in rushing yards, and after another impressive performance in a Week 6 thrashing of Utah State, the Broncos star is now the Heisman betting favorite.

Before this past weekend, Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe was the frontrunner following a thrilling win over Georgia. However, the Crimson Tide were just upset by Vanderbilt while Jeanty shined. He was fourth in the Heisman odds at FanDuel at +750 before Week 6 and has moved up to +220. Colorado two-way standout Travis Hunter is second at +320, followed by Miami QB Cam Ward (+450) and Milroe, who has dropped all the way to +1000.

Jeanty had 13 carries in Saturday's victory for 186 yards, taking it to the house three times. He's also first in the NCAA with 16 rushing touchdowns. The Jacksonville, Florida native is averaging a mind-boggling 10.8 yards per carry. Sure, Jeanty may not be facing the same competition as Hunter, Ward, and Milroe, but the numbers he's posting on a weekly basis are truly remarkable.

The Broncos are also the top dog in the nation in scoring, averaging 50.6 points per contest. The program is ranked 21st right now and has a 4-1 record. Their only loss came in Week 2 against Oregon, but it was a close one, finishing 37-34. The Ducks are considered a College Playoff team. Ashton Jeanty lit up their defense for 192 yards on 25 carries and three touchdowns. He is the real deal.

As for Hunter, he's shining on both sides of the ball for Deion Sanders' Buffaloes, reeling in 46 catches for 561 yards and six touchdowns. Defensively, the former five-star prospect has 15 total tackles and two interceptions. Colorado had a bye in Week 6.

Ward meanwhile is still proving his worth with Miami. He's the leader in passing yards (2,219) and passing touchdowns (20). The Hurricanes just beat California, 39-38. The signal-caller threw for a season-best 437 yards.