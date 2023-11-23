Deion Sanders had to clarify something about the Colorado football squad's commitments despite Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter's success.

Deion Sanders completely reshaped the Colorado football squad when he got there. His order of business was to weed out players who were not very committed to the program. He would then get a lot of recruits from the transfer portal and give them their roles while awaiting the season. Now, the team is off to a decent start with four wins led by Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter. But, Coach Prime emphasized what his players' goals were before they entered his system, via Nikki Edwards of Rivals.

“You're not coming here to get rich unless you really come here with a plan to go to the NFL and get your degree. Not to come here and be Moneybagg Yo,” was the truth bomb that Deion Sanders set off about his commitments in the Colorado football squad.

It seems to be paying off. They got wins over teams like TCU, Nebraska, Colorado State, and Arizona State. There is still a lot left to be desired in their style of play but they are focused on winning. Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter may be trying to get their NFL draft stocks up and they are slowly delivering on the gridiron.

The only drawback was that these new commitments found it hard to get more wins late in the season. They have not won a game since the first week of October. But, there is still a lot of optimism for them because of their solid foundations through recruitment. Will we the Colorado football squad thrive for years to come?