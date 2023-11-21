One Colorado football player thinks the team has been playing selfish, and Deion Sanders actually likes his comment.

After starting the season 3-0 and surging into the top-20 of the AP Poll, the Colorado football has come crashing back down to earth. The Buffaloes have looked worse and worse as the season has gone on, and perhaps their worst performance came last weekend against Washington State. If Colorado wanted a chance to make a bowl game, they needed to win that one, and it was expected to be a close game. However, nothing went their way, and the Cougars won the game 56-14 to end the Buffaloes' bowl season hopes. Colorado has now lost seven of their last eight games, and their season finale will be this weekend on the road against Utah football.

The loss against Washington State was a low-point for this Colorado football team, and after the game, running back Kavosiey Smoke was not happy with his team's performance. Smoke tweeted out that the Buffaloes could be undefeated if they didn't play selfish football. Deion Sanders was recently asked about those comments.

“I like that,” Deion Sanders said, according to an article from On3. “I like that comment, I think that’s a great comment. I’d just like to quantify, like, what does that mean? So, that’s the question that I asked the team today. What does that mean? What does that mean? They tell me a plethora of things. You should’ve been there. It was good.”

At the end of the day, Sanders was upset that his Colorado team didn't live up to the expectations of one of his players.

“Smoke is a great kid that’s worked his butt off, that’s played hard,” Sanders continued. “I’m upset that we didn’t live up to our expectations that he had for us. I’m upset about that because you’re talking about a running back that’s a pro. Smoke is a pro, man, and never got an opportunity because we’re so deep at that position and we’re run deficient. You know that. So, I’m upset that we didn’t live up to the expectations that he had for us. I love that kid and his mom. So, I’m good with Smoke. He said what he felt and he felt what he said. I have no problem with guys doing that, as long as it’s justified. That wasn’t an attack on us. That was true. I think every team has a little bit of that. I’m riding with him.”

Sanders then went on to share some examples of what Colorado football players might be doing to be selfish.

“People not taking their jobs serious,” Sanders said. “Maybe not studying properly, maybe not holding each other accountable. Things of that nature, but it’s nothing derogatory, man. That’s a challenge and that’s how Smoke speaks. So, I’ve got love for the brother, man. I really do.”

When people saw that tweet after the Colorado loss, many thought that Sanders wouldn't be happy with it. It seems like the result was the quite the opposite of that. We'll see if the Buffaloes look more unselfish this weekend as they look to pull off an upset against Utah football.