Colorado football has their season finale this weekend against Utah, and they may be without quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

The talk of college football back in the early stages of season was ruled by Deion Sanders and the Colorado football team, but the chatter has cooled off quite a bit since then. Some people didn't think that the talk was warranted, but it's hard to argue that after what the Buffaloes did at the beginning of the season. This team went 1-11 a year ago, and Sanders was brought in during the offseason to flip the script. He brought in a record number of transfers, and everyone was curious to see how their season would play out. Colorado started 3-0, but they are now 4-7 and they will not have a chance to go to a bowl game.

Colorado football defeated TCU to begin the season and they surged into the AP Poll after that victory. The Buffaloes looked like they might be able to compete in the Pac-12 after their 3-0 start, but it became obvious rather quickly that that wouldn't be the case. They have now lost seven of their past eight games, and things won't get any easier this weekend against Utah football.

The Utes are coming into this game 7-4, and they will likely be unranked when the new College Football Playoff rankings come out. Utah is favored by 22, and Colorado might be without starting quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

“Shedeur is not feeling well right now,” Deion Sanders said, according to an article from On3. “It’s a day-by-day situation with Shedeur. Shedeur is not that kind of player that he wants to shut down. He wants to finish with his teammates. I’m pretty sure. I haven’t talked to him about it. But I’m pretty sure he wants to.”

Shedeur Sanders started his Colorado career with a bang as he broke the Buffaloes passing yards in a game record against TCU. He put his name into the Heisman conversation after his phenomenal start to the season, but when his team started losing all these games, he dropped out of the running. Still, Colorado fans want to see him go out for one last time this season.

“We’re praying that he gets healthy and he’s able to play because he is who he is,” Sanders said. “When he’s on the field? We have a tremendous chance to win.”

Colorado and Utah will kickoff at 3:00 ET on Saturday and the game will be airing on Pac-12 Network. The game will be at Utah. If Colorado wants any chance of pulling off the upset, they will need Sanders to play, and they will need him to have a big game.