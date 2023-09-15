The Colorado vs. Colorado State game is already heating up before it begins. Colorado State football head coach Jay Norvell fired things up before the game when he criticized Colorado football coach Deion Sanders for wearing a hat and sunglasses while talking to the media after the Buffaloes' first two wins.

Norvell said Thursday, “And I sat down with ESPN today, and I don’t care if they hear it in Boulder. I told them, ‘I took my hat off, and I took my glasses off.’ And I said, ‘When I talk to grown-ups, I take my hat and my glasses off.’ That’s what my mother taught me,” per On 3 Sports.

Deion, Shilo Sanders and Shedeur Sanders have responded to Norvell's comments and made it clear that they will only add fuel to Colorado's game on Saturday.

The Colorado football coach then sent shade toward Norvell during an appearance on ESPN First Take Friday when he brought sunglasses to the rest of the cast.

Later, Deion Sanders spoke his thoughts on what Norvell said while appearing on the Pat McAfee Show. “I really started to contemplate why would Jay Norvell do what he did … If we wanna talk I can do this PRETTY DARN good.”

"I really started to contemplate why would Jay Norvell do what he did.. If we wanna talk I can do this PRETTY DARN good" 😂😂 ~ @DeionSanders #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/U61tG3vGG2 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) September 15, 2023

Deion also warned Norvell and his opponents on the show, “It ain't no rebuild we're just doing our thing … I'm about to get comfortable and don't let me get comfortable.”

With all this drama leading up to the Colorado rivalry game on Saturday, expect a doozy of a game between these two foes.