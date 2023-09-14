Fresh off of a shocking upset of TCU and a blowout win over Nebraska, Deion Sanders and Colorado football are flying high heading into a conference matchup against Colorado State. Rams head coach Jay Norvell seems to be tired of the Sanders-Colorado football hype, as he took a shot at Coach Prime before the Week 3 clash. Norvell, who sat down to do an interview with ESPN before the matchup, made it a point to mention that he took his hat and sunglasses off when he spoke during the interview, a clear shot at Sanders, per On3 Sports.

“And I sat down with ESPN today, and I don’t care if they hear it in Boulder. I told them, ‘I took my hat off, and I took my glasses off.’ And I said, ‘When I talk to grown-ups, I take my hat and my glasses off.’ That’s what my mother taught me.”

Sanders has rocked a hat and sunglasses while speaking to the media after each of Colorado's wins.

Norvell, clearly making this personal, said that “when he talks to grown-ups”, he removes his hat and sunglasses, because “that's what his mother taught him.”

It will be interesting to see if Sanders and Colorado football respond to this disrespectful talk from Norvell.

Just last week, Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule rubbed QB Shedeur Sanders the wrong way before the game when he held a team meeting on the Buffaloes logo.

Sanders mentioned the disrespect- and things he felt Rhule said about his father- as motivating factors behind Colorado football's victory.

Now, Norvell has taken things a step further with these fiery comments on Sanders. One can bet that Colorado football will respond, both on the field and after the game.