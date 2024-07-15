Since hiring Deion Sanders, the Colorado football team has been one of the most talked about teams in college football. A lot of things started going well for the Buffaloes publicity wise, but on the football field? Not so much. It's only been one year, but Colorado didn't really make any strides last season. They finished 4-8 (1-9 Pac-12) and came in last place in their conference. This team obviously still has a ton of doubters as they head into the 2024 season, and one of them is ESPN‘s Paul Finebaum.

Paul Finebaum specializes in SEC football, but he covers college football as a whole on ESPN. He spent some time talking about the Colorado football team on a recent episode of The Paul Finebaum Show, and he didn't have a lot of good things to say about the Buffaloes.

“Anybody asking whether Deion Sanders and Colorado are close to the (College Football) Playoff simply doesn't understand the reality of the road,” Finebaum said. “They're not going to the playoffs this year, and I'm not sure if Deion Sanders is ever gonna get them to the playoffs because I don't think he has the patience to stay at Colorado long enough.”

Finebaum noted that he does like Deion Sanders, and he went on to say that he is the best salesman he has ever seen. No other coach that went 4-8 has been able to get this much attention, that's for sure. However, the Buffaloes seem to forget about that last place conference finish sometimes, and that is something that Finebaum doesn't like.

“There's so many misconceptions out there,” Finebaum continued. “Deion Sanders is the best salesman I've ever seen. I personally love the guy for what he stands for. The program looking out has a ridiculously inflated view of itself. I heard Shedeur Sanders, who is a fabulous quarterback, say last week ‘we are everyone's Super Bowl.' Shedeur, you are not. You are an easy win nowadays. You got off to a phenomenal start last year, beating a couple of mediocre teams that had big names, and quite frankly you haven't done anything since except for crash and burn.”

Paul Finebaum says Deion Sanders is important, but Colorado isn't

There's no question about it, Deion Sanders is one of the biggest names in college football right now. However, his football team hasn't done anything to make themselves noteworthy. Paul Finebaum doesn't think that Colorado football is relevant in college football right now.

“I know that the media loves this story, we fall all over ourselves, but Colorado isn't important in college football,” Finebaum added. “Deion Sanders is, he's a standalone person, he's one of the most charismatic people we've ever seen, but Colorado is nothing. They don't matter. They're irrelevant in the big picture of college football.”

Sanders and the Buffaloes have an opportunity to change the negative perception around the program this season. They clearly think very highly of themselves, but let's be honest, no one in college football is concerned about Colorado. Is it fun to hear about what Sanders is up to and what him and his players are saying? Sure, but it's typically because it's so far from reality that people are entertained by it. However, the Buffaloes are in the weakest power conference this year (No, the Pac-2 does not count) and they have a chance to be the talk of college football for more positive reasons if they can show some growth.