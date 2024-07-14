Colorado football two-way player Travis Hunter had an interesting reaction when playing the new EA Sports College Football 25 video game. Hunter took a slight jab at his team's offensive line while playing the game in a livestream.

Hunter was playing the game as his Colorado football team, during a livestream. He complained during the gameplay that his offensive line wasn't blocking well enough for him.

“Yes very realistic. They can’t block for nothing,” Hunter said, when someone mentioned that the gameplay was realistic.

The comment is hopefully more of a humorous joke rather than a true shot fired. Hunter doesn't even usually play behind the offensive line, as his offensive work is on the edge as a wide receiver. Hunter can also play cornerback, and has suited up for the Colorado football defense at times. He is the Preseason Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year, so his work this year should not be with the team's offensive line.

Colorado football's 2024 season outlook

Colorado football's offensive line surely disagrees with Hunter's assessment. The Buffaloes are working hard this offseason to avenge a disappointing 2023 campaign. In coach Deion Sanders' first season, the team finished 4-8. Colorado football also lost eight of their last nine games, in a truly frustrating stretch.

The offensive line in 2023 wasn't great for Colorado, so Hunter does have a point. The team gave up more sacks per game than just about anyone else in the country. Colorado gave up 4.67 sacks per game, per Sports Illustrated. Only Old Dominion was worse at protecting its quarterback from opposing defenses, among the 133 FBS teams.

The Buffaloes worked hard this offseason to fix everything. They needed to improve their defense, which was another weakness. Playing in the Pac-12 conference, Colorado football gave up at least 40 points four times. The team also struggled to put up points in many of those games, but the defense seemed to be the biggest weakness.

Sanders hit the transfer portal hard to rebuild that defense. Colorado brought in a great deal of talent on that side of the ball, including defensive lineman Anquin Barnes from Alabama. The Buffaloes made significant additions on the d line, as well as in the secondary and linebacker corps. This should be a much improved Colorado football team in 2024.

It doesn't hurt either that the Buffaloes boast the preseason first-team all Big 12 quarterback, in Shedeur Sanders. Shedeur is the son of the head coach, Deion Sanders. Shedeur threw for 3,230 yards last season, including 27 touchdowns. He threw only three interceptions in an impressive display of protecting the football. There's no doubt that Colorado football has talent, regardless of how well the offensive line is doing in the new EA Sports video game.

The Buffaloes are starting a new journey. Colorado is returning to the Big 12 for 2024 play. Colorado is one of four new teams, joining Arizona, Arizona State and Utah. The Buffaloes were picked to finish 11th in the conference preseason media poll, but that may very well be too low.

Colorado football starts their season on August 31 in a game with North Dakota State. The team also plays Nebraska in the non conference. The squad plays their first conference game against Baylor on September 21. The offensive line will have plenty of chances to prove Hunter wrong.