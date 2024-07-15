Colorado football star Travis Hunter got into some hot water when he made a joke during a live stream with Shedeur Sanders playing College Football 25, saying that the game is realistic because “they can't block for nothing.” Sanders took to X to clarify the comments that Hunter made.

“Trav was referring to last years game play,” Shedeur Sanders said on X.

Sanders' post was met with skepticism from fans. Still, he hopes that his comment is right, and that the Colorado football program sees an improvement on the offensive line. Sanders took a beating last season, and despite that, showed some promise, which has teams optimistic about his NFL prospects if he can grow in certain areas this season.

Those involved with the Colorado football program have usually not held back with their comments, they usually say what they think. Whether it is head coach Deion Sanders expressing confidence in his players, or his sons Shedeur and Shilo's comments, or Travis Hunter's very matter-of-fact way of speaking in this case. Whether it is positive or negative, those around the Colorado program are not going to hold back with their comments.

It will be interesting to see how it is to use the Buffaloes in College Football 25, which is available to play for fans this coming week.

Colorado football entering pivotal year 2 under Deion Sanders

When taking into account the players who are expected to depart for the NFL after this season, it will be a huge season for Deion Sanders at Colorado. His sons Shedeur and Shilo Sanders are expected to be in the 2025 NFL Draft, along with Hunter, who is the team's best player overall.

Shedeur is one of the best quarterback prospects heading into this season, and he could have himself in position to be selected in the top 10 of the 2025 NFL Draft if he shows growth in specific areas. He will have to get better when it comes to holding onto the ball and taking sacks. If he shows improvement, he could be in contention to be the first quarterback off the board, competing with players like Carson Beck, Quinn Ewers and other potential surprise risers, like Jayden Daniels did last season.

Hunter is one of the more intriguing names for next year's class due to his two-way play, but he is high on the list of prospects mainly due to his ability as a cornerback. He is in contention with Michigan's Will Johnson to be the first cornerback taken in next year's NFL Draft. He will undoubtedly be an impact player for Colorado again this season, and hopefully he does not suffer an injury that costs him games, like he did last season.

Shilo Sanders is not viewed as a first-round prospect, but he is expected to be selected at some point in the 2024 NFL Draft. He should find a home at some point.

It will be interesting to see how Deion Sanders' program fares this season as it transitions to the Big 12 from the Pac-12.