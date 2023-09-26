While Colorado football's first loss of the season against Oregon came in blowout fashion, it certainly hasn't discouraged Shedeur Sanders and the rest of the Buffaloes. In fact, it might have motivated them even more.

The Buffaloes suffered a 42-6 humbling at the hands of the Ducks on Saturday, with Oregon's defense stopping the Colorado football offense all game long before allowing them to score in the fourth quarter when the game was out of reach. Sanders himself was limited to just 159 yards despite completing 23 of his 33 passes.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

While Travis Hunter's absence may have affected their performance, it was quite clear there's a massive talent gap between Colorado and Oregon.

Suffering such defeat would have been a huge blow to the morale of any team, but not Colorado. On X, formerly Twitter, Sanders shared a determined message to the whole team and fanbase, saying: “We'll be straight #Legendary.”

Shedeur Sanders is definitely like his dad and Colorado football coach Deion Sanders: confident.

And that's exactly what the Buffaloes need amid the tough and trying times they are in. They have no time to sulk and pity themselves as they face an even more difficult challenge next as they face Caleb Williams and USC in Week 4. If Colorado football wants any chance of bouncing back and returning to the win column, they will need some of that “legendary” mentality that Shedeur has.

The road is only going to get tougher for the Buffaloes moving forward, but they can't let it dishearten them.