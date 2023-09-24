The Colorado Buffaloes could have done a much better job on the field in Eugene against the Oregon Ducks if only they had two-way star Travis Hunter available. Hunter has been sidelined by a lacerated liver injury he suffered a week prior during a game against the Colorado State Rams. With Hunter out, Deion Sanders' squad hit the field Saturday without a major weapon on offense and on defense.

“Travis is always missed. He's the best dern player in college football. That's like you writing an article and your pen is missing, Deion Sanders said following Colorado's 42-6 defeat at the hands of Dan Lanning's Ducks, per David Ubben of The Athletic.

Hunter can really be a game-changer on the field for Colorado, but his absence shouldn't take away from the great overall performance of the Ducks, who obviously entered the date against the Buffaloes a hundred percent ready. Oregon star quarterback Bo Nix had a strong outing, completing 28 of his 33 passes for a total of 276 passing yards and three touchdowns. He threw an interception, but that barely mattered, with the Ducks ending up with a no-doubter of a victory.

Deion Sanders and Colorado football initially expected Hunter to miss three weeks, so it's unlikely the wide receiver/cornerback will be on the field when the Buffaloes take on yet another tough opponent in Week 5 in the form of Caleb Williams and the USC Trojans.

Hunter's absence is giving Sanders' coaching ability a big test, as Colorado football continues to seek its first Pac-12 victory this season.