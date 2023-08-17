Colorado football tight ends coach Tim Brewster praised quarterback Shedeur Sanders, calling him a “top level” player at his position. Via DNVR Buffs' Jake Schwanitz:

Coach Brew starts by saying: “We’ve got a top level quarterback. He’s elite. Shedeur is playing with a confidence and poise, he processes extremely well.”#SkoBuffs🦬 — Jake Schwanitz (@JakeDNVR) August 17, 2023

“He's elite,” Brewster said. “Shedeur is playing with a confidence and poise, he processes extremely well.”

Sanders is the son of Buffalo football coach Deion Sanders, who is in his first season as the program's head coach. Shedeur played under Deion at Jackson State University for the past two seasons.

Shedeur was rated a four-star transfer prospect in the offseason by 247Sports. He was named the SWAC Offensive Player of the Year in 2022 and last season completed 70.6 percent of his passes for 3,732 passing yards and 40 touchdowns against six interceptions.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Deion has another son, Shilo Sanders, who will play safety for Colorado football this season.

The Buffaloes are in their last year in the Pac-12 conference. If Shedeur does not declare for the NFL Draft at the end of this season, he and his father will play in the Big 12 conference in 2024.

Colorado football is picked to finish No. 11 in the Pac-12 this season. The Buffaloes have the top-ranked transfer class according to 247Sports and are looking to have a massive turnaround after they had just one win last season.

Athlon Sports rated Colorado as the No. 75 team nationally in the preseason. Here is their reasoning:

“This isn't anywhere near the same team (as the 2022 season), but it's a significant challenge for (Deion) Sanders and the staff to get an overhauled roster to win right away. If Shedeur Sanders can live up to his hype and the defense can jell, however, the Buffs could reach bowl eligibility — something CU has done just twice in the past 15 seasons.”