In the modern NBA, the trade deadline isn't just for a couple of teams. Everybody gets involved as tons of players and draft picks are traded. Championship contenders and playoff hopefuls alike look to add the missing pieces to get them to the next level, while trade deadline sellers move on from veterans in order to add the assets that will help them later down the road.

The 2026 NBA trade deadline was arguably the craziest deadline to date. Instead of just deadline day itself being busy, teams were making blockbuster deals left and right, even during the days leading up to Feb. 5. While Giannis Antetokounmpo wasn't traded, there were multiple superstars moved who will now be playing for new teams.

Because the NBA trade deadline is a league-wide and hectic affair, it can be tough to keep track of just who went where and what the implications are for the teams involved in specific trades. ClutchPoints has you covered. Here are the 2026 NBA trade deadline grades for all 30 teams.

Boston Celtics

Trade deadline grade: B

The Boston Celtics have exceeded all expectations this year, despite the fact that Jayson Tatum has been out with a torn Achilles. The team is third in the Eastern Conference standings and could still make a run even without their best player. The team's biggest weakness, both this year and long-term, is the center position.

Neemias Queta and Luka Garza have played admirably since the team moved on from Al Horford and Kristaps Porzingis, but adding another center made sense. The team was able to flip Anfernee Simons, who has been viewed as a trade candidate ever since the team traded Jrue Holiday for him. Nikola Vucevic is cheaper and will fit well with the team because of his 3-point shooting.

Both Simons and Vucevic are on expiring contracts, but this back half of the season will serve as a showcase for Vucevic to earn his keep long-term. The Celtics also exchanged Xavier Tillman for cash considerations, further improving their financial state.

Brooklyn Nets

Trade deadline grade: A

The Brooklyn Nets were able to add a recent-first round pick and a future second-round pick just for facilitating the Chris Paul trade. Ochai Agbaji's numbers are down this year, and his lack of a jump shot means he will likely fall short on half of the 3-and-D equation, but perhaps he will reach his potential after a change of scenery.

This is a low-risk, high-reward move for a team that had the cap space to take on salary. All the Nets had to give away were the draft rights to Vanja Marinkovic, a Serbian who will likely never come stateside and whose draft rights have already been traded four times. The Nets also swapped second-round picks while taking on Hunter Tyson's contract. With all of the depth and draft capital they currently have, it made sense to push second-round capital down the road.

New York Knicks

Trade deadline grade: B+

It is a shame that Guerschon Yabusele was never able to find his footing in New York. Still, he was averaging just 2.7 points per game for the Knicks, so getting off his contract and acquiring assets (Dalen Terry) that could be used to then acquire Jose Alvarado has to be applauded.

Alvarado fits the Knicks culture. He is both a New York kid and somebody who plays with constant energy and effort. Grand Theft Alvarado steals will be a sight to behold at Madison Square Garden.

Philadelphia 76ers

Trade deadline grade: D-

Jared McCain was somewhat of the odd man out in the Philadelphia backcourt because VJ Edgecombe and Tyrese Maxey are the guards of the future. Still, the 76ers sold way too low on McCain. The Duke product looked like the potential Rookie of the Year just last season before he suffered a season-ending injury.

While injuries have plagued him even since then, the team shouldn't have given up on such a young player who has already displayed a knack for knocking in 3-point shots. The first-round pick the 76ers are getting back will likely come much later than pick 16, which is where McCain was drafted just a year and a half ago.

Toronto Raptors

Trade deadline grade: B-

The Toronto Raptors traded for Chris Paul purely for financial reasons. Chris Paul isn't expected to report to the team and will likely finish his retirement tour elsewhere. Agbaji is looking more and more like a draft bust, so getting under the luxury tax at the cost of losing him is justifiable. The Raptors also traded for Trayce Jackson-Davis. The Raptors are defense-oriented, so adding an interior scorer was a solid move.

Chicago Bulls

Trade deadline grade: D

The Chicago Bulls were the most active team at the 2026 NBA trade deadline, but their vision isn't quite clear. They traded for Jaden Ivey, Anfernee Simons, Rob Dillingham, and Collin Sexton to pair with Josh Giddey and Tre Jones. They also briefly had Mike Conley on the roster before they sent him and Coby White packing. Despite now having a massive point guard logjam, it is far from a guarantee that Chicago's backcourt is even improved. Sexton is a downgrade compared to White.

Cleveland Cavaliers

Trade deadline grade: B

The Cleveland Cavaliers basically traded Darius Garland in a one-for-one swap for James Harden. A second-rounder was sent to the Los Angeles Clippers, too, but that kind of trade is a rarity in the NBA. Harden does give the Cavaliers a better chance to win the championship this year. The scoring champion-turned premier assist man brings the playmaking that the team needs. However, he is a known playoff regressor, and one the Cavaliers can't count on long-term. Harden and trade requests go together like peanut butter and jelly.

The Cavaliers clearly aren't worried about the future, though. Getting their financial state in check was a priority during the deadline, so the team likely views Harden as just a short-term option who can help them get to the NBA Finals. In addition to completing the Harden trade, the Cavaliers traded De'Andre Hunter for Keon Ellis and Dennis Schroder. Hunter was arguably the best player in that deal, but the two guards are solid rotation pieces.

Cleveland might have too many guards now, but they also traded Lonzo Ball away, furthering their salary savings in the process. The Cavaliers are headed in the right direction financially and were also able to add a former MVP. That is enough for a grade of a B.

Detroit Pistons

Trade deadline grade: C+

The Detroit Pistons needed more shooting, and they got it in the form of Kevin Huerter. His marksmanship will help the Pistons win the Eastern Conference, but losing Jaden Ivey in the process is a tough pill to swallow. Ivey looked to have loads of potential before he broke his fibula last year.

Indiana Pacers

Trade deadline grade: A-

The Indiana Pacers were a win away from winning the NBA Finals last season. This year, they are in last place in the Eastern Conference. Tyrese Haliburton is out for the year, and Myles Turner now plays in Milwaukee. The team got Turner's replacement and Haliburton's future running mate because they traded for Ivica Zubac.

The Pacers could leap back into contention next season now that they have the size necessary to compete. At first glance, this trade may be seen as risky because the Pacers gave up two first-rounders, one of which was their 2026 pick. However, the last-placed team was smart and put protections on the pick for selections 1-4. In this stacked draft class, ensuring that the team could still select one of the top players was huge. Perhaps the Pacers will not only add Zubac to their core, but also one of AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson, Cameron Boozer, Koa Peat, Caleb Wilson, Keaton Wagler, or Kingston Flemings.

Milwaukee Bucks

Trade deadline grade: B

Everyone had their eyes on the Milwaukee Bucks ahead of the NBA trade deadline because Giannis Antetokounmpo had kind of sort of requested a trade on multiple occasions, making him the best player who was a potential trade candidate. However, the Bucks decided to hold onto the two-time MVP.

Milwaukee will reevaluate Antetokounmpo's future and potential trade market in the offseason. For now, it can be considered a good thing that the Bucks held onto their franchise legend, because it wouldn't be worthwhile to trade him if they weren't getting superstar trade offers.

On top of deciding to keep Antetokounmpo, the Bucks flipped Cole Anthony and Amir Coffey for Nick Richards and Nigel Hayes-Davis. Richards was then rerouted to the Bulls. The Bucks aren't necessarily in a better place long-term after the deadline because they didn't get a haul for Antetokounmpo, but they kept the door open for that in the future, and they have one of the best players in NBA history still on their roster in the meantime.

Atlanta Hawks

Trade deadline grade: C+

The Atlanta Hawks made the first big trade of the year when they ended the Trae Young era in Atlanta. A return of Corey Kispert, CJ McCollum, and no picks is extremely underwhelming for a player who was the team's leader for years. Young has his flaws, but he is an offensive engine who has even led the Hawks to the Eastern Conference Finals before.

The Hawks also reinforced their big man depth with separate trades for Duop Reath and Jock Landale, although the former has since been let go. Landale will be asked to step up because the Hawks traded Kristaps Porzingis away. In return, Atlanta added Jonathan Kuminga and Buddy Hield. Kuminga fits the Hawks' new timeline, and having a 3-point expert like Hield is always nice for any team.

Charlotte Hornets

Trade deadline grade: A

The Charlotte Hornets effectively swapped Collin Sexton for Coby White. Sexton is more of a sixth-man spark plug scorer at this point. It is possible White will take on that role going forward, but he can certainly score at a starting level. White averaged 20.4 points per game last year. He is the latest in a string of smart moves for the Hornets, and the team is close to finally breaking out.

Miami Heat

Trade deadline grade: C-

The Miami Heat were seemingly holding out for a potential Giannis Antetokounmpo trade. That never materialized, so Miami walked away from the deadline without making a deal. As a team just two games above .500, the Heat were neither buyers nor sellers.

Orlando Magic

Trade deadline grade: C+

In a cap-cutting move, the Orlando Magic gave up draft capital just to get off Tyus Jones' contract. Jones has been a reliable point guard in years past, but he failed in his first season with the Magic. Trading two second-rounders just to get off his contract hurts, especially because he is on an expiring deal, but it made sense in order to get under the luxury tax.

Washington Wizards

Trade deadline grade: C+

The Washington Wizards kicked off trade season by trading for Trae Young. The four-time All-Star is one of the best offensive talents in the NBA. In fact, he has led the league in total assists three times and total points once before. Young is undersized and a nightmare on defense, which led to the Hawks moving on from their former franchise player, but he will help the Wizards take the next step forward. They have to be applauded for getting Young for next to nothing, too.

During an era where most stars are traded for three-plus first-round picks, the Wizards got Young for just Corey Kispert and CJ McCollum. The team didn't stop there, as it also traded for Anthony Davis. Dante Exum came over in this deal, too, and the two should improve Washington's defense with Young on the roster. It is common knowledge that trading for Davis is a risky proposition these days. The power forward simply can't stay healthy, and trading two first-round picks for him and his bad contract was questionable.

At first glance, it would appear the Wizards are huge trade deadline winners. They added two stars without giving up any of their young core or much draft capital. However, the two stars they added are very much flawed, so it is far from a guarantee that either of these trades will pan out.

Denver Nuggets

Trade deadline grade: A

The Denver Nuggets wanted to get under the luxury tax and needed to create space to sign two-way player Spencer Jones to a full-time contract. They accomplished that by trading Hunter Tyson to the Nets. The teams swapped second-rounders, but picking up a 2026 pick for a Nuggets team looking to win now is smart, as they might be able to find a contributor in the draft.

Minnesota Timberwolves

Trade deadline grade: B+

The Minnesota Timberwolves fell short in their pursuit of Giannis Antetokounmpo. They also didn't land a pure point guard, which was arguably their biggest need. All while losing Rob Dillingham and Mike Conley, the latter of whom may come back home through the buyout market.

With that said, the Timberwolves were able to flip non-to-little contributors for a player who should be a staple in their rotation. Ayo Dosunmu can do a lot of the things that have been missing since Nickeil Alexander-Walker's offseason departure.

Oklahoma City Thunder

Trade deadline grade: A+

Sam Presti sure knows what he's doing. The best general manager in the sport leveraged his treasure trove of draft capital into Jared McCain, a sniper who perfectly fits the Oklahoma City Thunder's style of play. The Thunder have lots of depth and tons of guards, but the injury bug has bitten them as of recent.

McCain will help in a big way in the short term, but he is only a second-year player who was in the running for the Rookie of the Year award last season before he suffered an injury. This was yet another Presti masterclass. The Thunder did have to give up on Ousmane Dieng to make a roster spot for McCain, but the fat lady had sung on Dieng's tenure with the Thunder. He was never going to get a chance to prove himself because of the team's deep talent on the roster.

Portland Trail Blazers

Trade deadline grade: B+

The Portland Trail Blazers have had too many centers for quite some time now. They finally got rid of one of them when they traded Duop Reath for Vit Krejci. Krejci is a solid addition, too. He is a tall guard who can get downhill and create for his teammates. He knocks down the three-ball at an efficient clip, too.

Utah Jazz

Trade deadline grade: B+

The Utah Jazz's trade for Jaren Jackson Jr. was one of the most polarizing NBA trade deadline deals this year. Some people loved the move and others hated it. The Jackson trade should be classified as a big win for the Jazz. Trading three first-round picks as a team that is currently not a contender is risky, but Jackson will help the Jazz get to contention status.

Jackson is a former Defensive Player of the Year winner and an elite shot blocker. When he pairs with the currently injured Walker Kessler next year, assuming the team re-signs Kessler, the two can transform what is currently one of the worst defenses in the NBA. Utah is embracing a jumbo lineup, and it just might pay off. They took on Lonzo Ball and Chris Boucher at the deadline, too, but it is possible that one or both of those players end up bought out or waived.

Golden State Warriors

Trade deadline grade: B-

The Golden State Warriors were in a tough place leading up to the NBA trade deadline. Jimmy Butler got hurt, and that basically eliminated their chances at contention. Time is running out on the Stephen Curry/Draymond Green era, though, and the team desperately needed a center who could play some defense.

Kristaps Porzingis swats shots at the rim. He can also hit the 3-point shot, which is beneficial for a Curry/Steve Kerr-led team. Unfortunately, Porzingis doesn't play a lot. Jonathan Kuminga's departure was inevitable, but losing Buddy Hield's 3-point stroke does hurt some. The Warriors also moved on from Trayce Jackson-Davis, a player who showed potential early on but whose role has regressed every season.

Los Angeles Clippers

Trade deadline grade: A-

The Los Angeles Clippers blew it up at the trade deadline. They got younger by trading James Harden for Darius Garland. Garland has struggled with injuries, but he is a 26-year old with multiple All-Star nods to his name. Trading the aging Harden for him should be looked at as a plus.

The Clippers also moved on from Ivica Zubac. They added a young spark plug bench scorer in Bennedict Mathurin. Perhaps more importantly, the Clippers also landed two first-round picks, including a Pacers 2026 first-rounder protected 1-4 and 10-30. There is a good chance that Los Angeles will end up with a selection in the middle of the lottery. The nightmare that was Chris Paul's second tenure with the Clippers is finally over, too.

Los Angeles Lakers

Trade deadline grade: A

The Los Angeles Lakers walked away from the NBA trade deadline with another fleecing. The Luke Kennard for Gabe Vincent trade wasn't on a level as unfathomable as last year's Luka Doncic trade, but it was still a big upgrade. Surrounding LeBron James and Doncic with shooters is never a bad idea, and Kennard currently leads the NBA in 3-point percentage, something he has done twice before as well. Kennard doesn't necessarily help Los Angeles' perimeter defense, though.

Phoenix Suns

Trade deadline grade: C

It had been known for quite some time that the Phoenix Suns were looking to get rid of Nick Richards and Nigel Hayes-Davis. They landed Cole Anthony and Amir Coffey in the process of doing so. This was a pretty lateral movement and gets a middle-of-the-road grade because of it.

Sacramento Kings

Trade deadline grade: D-

The Sacramento Kings keep doing things that will keep them in purgatory. Rather than hitting the reset button and trying to get picks back for Zach LaVine, Domantas Sabonis, and DeMar DeRozan, the Kings traded Dennis Schroder and Keon Ellis for De'Andre Hunter. Hunter is the best of those three players, but he doesn't make the Kings all that much better.

The team is now again thin at point guard, and why they devalued Ellis so much never made any sense. The Kings will continue being too good to get a top draft pick, but not good enough to actually be a threat to get into the playoffs. The team is currently in last place in the Western Conference, but this trade will hurt their chances at securing the number one pick, and it does little for their long-term outlook.

Dallas Mavericks

Trade deadline grade: D-

The Dallas Mavericks have been trying to right their wrongs ever since their dumb decision to trade Luka Doncic away. They gave up on the Anthony Davis experiment just a year into it, but they didn't get all that much back. AJ Johnson and Malaki Branham are on a draft bust trajectory, and Khris Middleton and Marvin Bagley might be bought out by the team.

They also added three second-round picks and two first-rounders, but one of the firsts will likely be pick 30, and the other is top-20 protected in 2030. The team had to give up D'Angelo Russell, Dante Exum, and Jaden Hardy on top of Davis to make that happen. It is an underwhelming return and a painful reminder of how bad the Doncic trade was.

Houston Rockets

Trade deadline grade: C

The Houston Rockets were at the forefront of the largest trade ever in the offseason, a seven-team deal that led to Kevin Durant joining the team. That big of a deal meant a blockbuster involving Houston at the trade deadline was unlikely. Still, making one trade would have been nice considering the team has lost Fred VanVleet and Steven Adams for the year.

Memphis Grizzlies

Trade deadline grade: B+

It was long assumed that the Memphis Grizzlies would trade Ja Morant. Instead, during the NBA trade deadline following an offseason deal of Desmond Bane, the Grizzlies moved on from Jaren Jackson Jr. and kept Morant. While giving up on the core hurt because the team was a top Western Conference seed not that many years ago, they are now loaded with future draft capital. The Grizzlies thrive at turning draft picks into contributors, too.

The Jackson trade included John Konchar, Vince Williams, and Jock Landale. The Grizzlies ended up with three first-round picks, Walter Clayton Jr., Taylor Hendricks, Georges Niang, and Kyle Anderson.

New Orleans Pelicans

Trade deadline grade: C-

New Orleans Pelicans fans have a soft spot in their hearts for Jose Alvarado, but acquiring two second-round picks and Dalen Terry in exchange for Alvarado was probably fair. Terry was a first-round pick in 2022, but he was a reach back then and has done nothing to prove otherwise through four seasons. Considering his measly contract, the Pelicans maybe should have just held onto Alvarado.

San Antonio Spurs

Trade deadline grade: B+

The San Antonio Spurs didn't do anything at the NBA trade deadline. Considering the Spurs have a young core with a long contention window, their inactivity is just fine.