Miami (FL) football took a major loss on their 2026 roster Tuesday. And this move comes one week after reeling in the Duke stars. Except this loss involves Mario Cristobal and his coaching staff.

The National Championship game runner ups will lose this assistant to the NFL, per Pete Nakos of On3/Rivals Thursday.

“Miami RBs coach Matt Merritt is expected to be hired by the Arizona Cardinals, sources tell On3,” Nakos posted on the social media website X, formerly Twitter.

That means Merritt joins the Mike LaFleur-led Cards heading into 2026. LaFleur is leaving the Los Angeles Rams and his offensive coordinator position for the NFC West rival during this offseason.

Impact of Miami RB coach before departure to NFL

The Hurricanes witnessed true freshman Malachi Toney explode on the receiving end. Then saw Carson Beck lead an efficient air attack at quarterback.

But Merritt's coaching added powerful balance to this offense.

Merritt officially joined in 2024 and immediately impacted another transfer that season: Damien Martinez. The former Oregon State star hit 1,002 yards through Merritt's coaching while scoring a career-best 10 touchdowns.

Mark Fletcher Jr. became another impactful ‘Cane under Merritt. Fletcher delivered his first-ever 1,000-yard season in 2025 (1,192) and scored 12 touchdowns plus two more through the air. Fletcher will make a return to Coral Gables in 2026.

CharMar Brown surfaced as another who thrived under the departing RB coach — netting 474 yards with seven touchdowns and adding two more through the air attack.

Merritt then helped persuade Girard Pringle Jr. to pivot back to Miami after briefly entering the College Football Transfer Portal. Now Cristobal has a significant position coaching spot to fill.

Early signs indicate that 2001 national title winner at Miami Clinton Portis will be in consideration. Portis recently helped out DeSean Jackson at Delaware State in coaching the Hornets running backs.