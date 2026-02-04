Oregon football boosted its quarterback depth Wednesday through the College Football Recruiting spectrum. And it's the famed brother of Dylan Raiola who's coming over to Eugene.

Dayton Raiola joins his older sibling, with Hayes Fawcett of On3/Rivals confirming the move on Wednesday afternoon.

Oregon is slowly replacing Nebraska as the family legacy place for the Raiola family. The past five-star quarterback first signed with the Cornhuskers as a legacy commit back in Dec. 2023. Raiola eventually transferred to Oregon on Jan. 12 following the Ducks' blowout loss to Indiana in the Peach Bowl.

Now he'll earn the chance to play alongside his Class of 2026 brother who rises as a late February National Signing Day addition.

What position will Dayton Raiola play for Oregon?

The younger Raiola holds no specific position for the '26 class. Recruiting outlets list him as “athlete” for the next level.

Fawcett, however, confirms that the 6-foot-3, 220-pounder will settle at tight end.

The '26 prospect brings his own quarterback background too. He got described as a “big-armed passer” by Hudson Standish of 247Sports.

“Made noticeable strides creating outside of structure as a senior, does a great job keeping eyes down the field when extending plays,” was one strength Standish pointed out in his scouting report of the versatile talent.

However, Standish pointed out how Raiola didn't set his feet properly when throwing. He also threw at a lower release point. Those traits pointed to the Burford High of Georgia star pivoting to another position at the collegiate level.

Now he'll enter a tight end room that loses Kenyon Sadiq to the NFL Draft. Dylan Raiola, meanwhile, will back up the returning Dante Moore behind center.