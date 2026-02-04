The Garrett Nussmeier era at the LSU football team has officially concluded on a high note, as the quarterback earned MVP honors at the 2026 Senior Bowl.

Despite a tumultuous 2025 season marked by coaching changes and inconsistent team performance, Nussmeier showcased his arm talent and mobility in Mobile, throwing for 60 yards and a touchdown on just eight attempts.

This performance serves as a vital boost to his draft stock as he heads toward the NFL Scouting Combine in March.

With Nussmeier moving on to the professional ranks, new head coach Lane Kiffin has wasted no time aggressively rebuilding the Tigers' quarterback room through the transfer portal, ensuring that the program remains a powerhouse in the SEC.

As the team pivots toward spring ball, the focus has shifted to the health of its new signal-callers. According to Shea Dixon on X, Arizona State transfer Sam Leavitt has officially signed with LSU, though he is still recovering from an injury that cut his 2025 campaign short.

Providing a crucial update on his status, Lane Kiffin noted that while Leavitt is healthy enough to throw and participate in 7-on-7 drills, he likely will not be involved in full team activities this spring.

The staff appears to be taking a cautious approach with the top-ranked portal quarterback to ensure he is at full strength for the fall, where his dual-threat capabilities are expected to be the centerpiece of Kiffin's innovative offensive system.

The competition under center will be fierce, as Kiffin has also secured the commitment of former USC five-star recruit Husan Longstreet and Landen Clark. These high-profile additions, combined with the successful retention of star running back Caden Durham, signal a massive shift in momentum for the program.

Leavitt, who previously led Arizona State to a Big 12 title and a playoff berth, brings elite production to Baton Rouge with over 4,500 passing yards and 44 total touchdowns in his career.

By surrounding this revamped quarterback group with dynamic playmakers like Jayce Brown and Eugene Wilson III, the Tigers are positioning themselves for a swift return to national prominence under Kiffin’s leadership.