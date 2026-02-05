The NCAA has denied Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss' appeal for a sixth year of college eligibility, leaving his immediate football future dependent on an upcoming court ruling in Mississippi. The decision, confirmed on Wednesday, by ESPN's Pete Thamel, upholds the NCAA's original denial issued on January 9 by the athletics eligibility staff.

Chambliss and Ole Miss sought a medical hardship waiver tied to the quarterback's 2022 season at Division II Ferris State, which he missed entirely due to documented respiratory and throat-related illnesses. The 23-year-old suffered from chronic tonsillitis, recurrent throat infections, fatigue, sleep disruption, and exercise-related airway discomfort throughout the 2022–23 academic year, according to the lawsuit filed against the NCAA. Chambliss also redshirted during the 2021 season at Ferris State.

The NCAA upheld its position that the waiver was denied because the Rebels and Ferris State did not submit medical documentation from a treating physician at the time of the alleged incapacitating illness. Chambliss's attorney, Tom Mars, previously stated Ole Miss supplied the NCAA with 91 pages of medical records, including correspondence from the quarterback's doctor outlining his condition.

After the appeal ruling, Ole Miss issued a statement reiterating support for Chambliss, saying the NCAA's ruling contradicts its rules, precedent, and the documented medical record, and confirming that his legal team will seek all legal options.

Chambliss's attorneys, Mars and William Liston, filed a lawsuit in the Chancery Court of Lafayette County, Mississippi, seeking both preliminary and permanent injunctions. A hearing for a temporary injunction is scheduled for February 12 before Judge Robert Whitwell. If granted, the injunction would prevent the NCAA from enforcing its ruling and could allow Chambliss to play during the 2026 season while the case proceeds. The NCAA could appeal any unfavorable ruling to the Mississippi Supreme Court.

Chambliss has played five seasons of college football, four at Ferris State and one with the Rebels. At Ferris State, he appeared in 25 games and made 16 starts, later leading the Bulldogs to a Division II national championship. After transferring to Ole Miss, he appeared in 15 games and made 13 starts during the 2025 season after Austin Simmons suffered an injury.

Chambliss ended the season with nearly 4,000 passing yards, 30 total touchdowns, and led the SEC in passing. He added 527 rushing yards and eight rushing touchdowns. In the College Football Playoff, he led the Rebels to the semifinals, throwing for 921 yards, four passing touchdowns, and zero interceptions across three playoff games. Ole Miss lost to Miami in the semifinal in the final minute. Chambliss finished eighth in the 2025 Heisman Trophy voting and earned offensive MVP honors in the Sugar Bowl.

Financial considerations are an important component of the lawsuit. Chambliss' deal to remain with the Rebels is worth over $5 million, according to Yahoo's Ross Dellenger. Entering the 2026 NFL Draft as a mid-round selection could cost Chambliss millions of dollars. Ole Miss has added Auburn transfer quarterback Deuce Knight as a contingency plan. Regardless of Chambliss' status, the Rebels under new coach Pete Golding will begin the 2026 season on September 5 against Louisville in Nashville.