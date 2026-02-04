The Tennessee Volunteers recently secured a massive victory in the legal arena that could reshape their 2026 roster. Quarterback Joey Aguilar was granted a temporary restraining order against the NCAA, a move that potentially opens the door for him to return for another season in Knoxville. Aguilar’s legal team argued that the NCAA’s refusal to grant him a fourth year of Division I eligibility—citing his time at the junior college level—is an anticompetitive practice that deprives him of significant NIL earnings.

This ruling allows Aguilar to immediately begin winter workouts while awaiting a preliminary injunction hearing this Friday.

In light of these developments, the new Florida football team head coach, Jon Sumrall, offered a lighthearted take on the situation.

According to a report from On3, Sumrall joked with reporters on Wednesday morning about using the legal system to address his own quarterback vacancy following DJ Lagway’s transfer to Baylor.

Sumrall quipped that the Gators might file their own restraining order to bring back program legend Tim Tebow.

While Tebow famously exhausted his eligibility after a storied career that included two national titles, Sumrall used the tongue-in-cheek comment to highlight the unpredictability of the current NCAA climate.

Although Florida and Tennessee will not meet on the field in 2026 due to the new SEC scheduling model, the outcome of Aguilar’s case remains a significant point of interest for coaches across the conference.

While the coaching staff navigates the transfer portal and eligibility rulings, the Gators are also seeing their talent shine on the professional stage. Defensive lineman Caleb Banks has become a standout at the Senior Bowl, significantly boosting his NFL Draft stock with a dominant performance in one-on-one drills.

At 6-foot-6 and 330 pounds, Banks has displayed a rare combination of explosive penetration and refined hand technique, catching the eye of scouts from teams like the Chicago Bears, Kansas City Chiefs, and Cincinnati Bengals.

Whether through creative legal jokes or elite physical development, Florida continues to be a central part of the national football conversation as the 2026 season approaches.