The Auburn football team made a huge change this offseason by firing Hugh Freeze and hiring Alex Golesh to replace him. The former South Florida coach went right to work on building out his offense. The Tigers brought in former South Florida quarterback Byrum Brown to pair with Golesh one more year, and it could lead to instant fireworks for the Tigers on offense.

Auburn football insider for On3, Justin Hokanson, reported that offensive coordinator Joel Gordon had extremely high praise for quarterback Byrum Brown as the incoming starting quarterback after working with him previously at South Florida. He said he was easily the best running quarterback that he has ever seen.

In Brown's career under Gordon and Golesh's coaching at South Florida, Brown rushed for 2,265 yards and 31 touchdowns during his USF career, including 1,008 yards and 14 scores last season.

Article Continues Below

Brown's ability to throw and not be one-dimensional makes him extremely versatile as a quarterback. This past season, he completed 66.3% of his passes for 3,158 yards with 28 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Brown was injured in 2024, and it cut his season short, but he had a similarly great season in 2023. He completed 64.8% of his passes for 3,292 yards with 26 touchdowns and 11 interceptions while rushing for 809 yards and 11 touchdowns on 203 carries in 2023.

It was extremely important for Auburn to sign Brown this offseason because the Tigers lost their previous top three quarterbacks to the transfer portal. Jackson Arnold transferred to UNLV, Ashton Daniels transferred to Florida State, and Deuce Knight transferred to Ole Miss.

Gordon and Golesh want to run the ball as much as possible, and that was something that Golesh made clear at his signing day press conference. Gordon also said it's special to coach Byrum Brown for one more season. He is infectious with how he works and adds value to a program. He said that Brown is ‘tough as nails’ and expects him to have a great season with Auburn.