The New York Giants recently continued their quest for the number one overall draft pick with a blowout road loss at the hands of the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. That result, combined with the Las Vegas Raiders' win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, put the Giants in the driver's seat for the coveted top pick with just two weeks remaining in the 2024 NFL season.

One player who has been floated as a potential selection at number one is Colorado football star quarterback Shedeur Sanders, son of head coach Deion Sanders.

Recently, the younger Sanders gave a confident take about his prospects of being selected first when throwing a football around with some teammates, per Dan Schneier of the Big Blue Podcast.

https://x.com/DanSchneierNFL/status/1871753577305350422

“We know where we're going baby, you'll see them in the cleats later on this week,” said Sanders in the video.

“You don't know where you're going,” a teammate responded. “The team might trade up.”

“You can't get higher than one,” responded Sanders with a laugh.

Will the Giants draft Shedeur Sanders?

The quarterback position is indeed a huge area of need for the New York Giants as this 2024 NFL season winds down.

New York began the season with Daniel Jones as their starter in what was expected to be viewed as something of a “prove it” year for the quarterback they signed to a lucrative contract extension in 2023.

Instead, Jones struggled mightily throughout the campaign and was eventually released by the team, ultimately opening the door for the team to rotate between Tommy DeVito and Drew Lock in the weeks since. Lock got the starting nod in the loss vs the Falcons and responded by throwing two pick sixes to the Atlanta defense.

It wasn't that long ago that the Giants appeared to be one of the brightest young teams in the NFL, fresh off of a surprising road playoff win vs the Minnesota Vikings and rewarding Jones with a huge contract the ensuing offseason.

However, injuries, offensive line ineptitude, and poor quarterback play have haunted the team in the two years since, which has put head coach Brian Daboll on the hot seat and essentially forced the Giants' hand at drafting a quarterback next spring.

While he entered the 2024 season behind names like Carson Beck on most NFL Draft boards, Shedeur Sanders played his way to the top of that list this year, establishing himself as a fringe Heisman contender and a potential star prospect at the professional level.

The NFL Draft will take place in April.