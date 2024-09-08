Shedeur Sanders and Colorado football had a long night at Memorial Stadium on Saturday night. Nebraska took care of business at home, destroying Colorado right from the opening kick and riding a 28-0 halftime lead to an stress-free 28-10 victory over their arch rivals.

Colorado suffered a plethora of injuries throughout the game, including a potential hiccup for their star quarterback. Shedeur Sanders was hit in the head while sliding late in the game, a play which was flagged for targeting, and appeared to be shaken up after. He left the field with a couple of minutes remaining in the game.

“Sanders told reporters afterward he was ‘a little banged up' but OK and praised Nebraska's defensive line for its performance,” Max Olson of ESPN reported postgame.

Deion Sanders highlighted the shortcomings of the CU offensive line after the game, which allowed six sacks (five on Shedeur Sanders, one on backup Ryan Staub). It was a problem that cost CU time after time last season, and now the Buffs appear to have the same problems in 2024.

“Protections were a problem,” Deion Sanders admitted after the game. “You know, I'm trying to be polite and say it, because you know I can say the same thing you're thinking, but if I say it, you'd say I'm throwing my guys up under the bus. I'm not doing that whatsoever. Protections were a problem. We gotta figure out a way to prevent that and do a better job with that.”

Colorado football injury report after Nebraska loss

Not only did Deion Sanders and Colorado get crushed by Nebraska on Saturday night, but they lost a lot of key players to injuries during the game.

Safety Shilo Sanders left the game in the first quarter with a right arm injury. On the NBC broadcast at halftime, Deion Sanders said his son had a “broken forearm or something like that”, but said after the game that he didn't know the extent of the injury. Defensive tackle Chidozie Nwankwo also left the game with an injury to his left AC joint, but Coach Prime said he expects “The Block Bully” to be available for next week's Rocky Mountain Showdown against Colorado State.

Shedeur Sanders seems like he is going to be okay as well. According to Deion Sanders, it sounded like removing him from the game was precautionary and he could've remained in behind center if the score was more competitive.

“Yeah, I just talked to him. He looked pretty darn good to me,” Sanders said. “We just wanted to make sure we got him checked out and we have every precaution because now you’re looking forward to next week. This week, that was over. By the time he got out of the game, it was a wrap.”

Running back Dallan Hayden and right guard Kahlil Benson also got dinged up late in the game, but the extent of their injuries is still unknown.