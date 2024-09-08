Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders did not mince words when analyzing the factors behind his team's 28-10 defeat to Nebraska, which contrasted sharply with last year’s 36-14 victory over the Cornhuskers. Sanders pinpointed a significant shift in game dynamics, particularly Nebraska’s turnover-free play compared to Colorado's miscues, which he believed was central to the outcome.

“They didn't turn the ball over. That was it,” Sanders explained, according to L. Kent Wolgamott of the Lincoln Journal Star. He elaborated on a critical moment that tilted the game: “They made the plays when needed. They got me that [play] that should have been an interception. It ended up popping up, and they caught it. That was wild. That was a heck of a play.”

This play, a pivotal 18-yard pass from Dylan Raiola to Rahmir Johnson seconds before halftime, extended Nebraska's lead to 28-0, setting a tone that Colorado struggled to recover from despite a more robust second-half defense.

Coach Prime acknowledges upsetting loss to the Cornhuskers

Reflecting on Colorado football's overall start, safety Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig acknowledged the team’s slow initiation but saw a silver lining.

“I’m definitely upset with how we started the game off, not ideal for what we want to do.”

Silmon-Craig's comments showcase the resilience that was absent last year, suggesting growth and toughness within the squad. He admitted the Buffaloes were outplayed in the first half, failing to match Nebraska's intensity.

“I don't think we got overwhelmed,” he stated. “I feel like they just came out and played better; they just came out and made plays.”

Coach Sanders expressed frustration with his offense’s inconsistency despite flashes of potential.

“Knowing that we have a tremendous offense, knowing that we can move the ball. We should be able to move the ball on anyone. We just couldn't get it going today,” he lamented.

Additionally, Sanders criticized the team’s discipline, which led to numerous penalties: “Everything got truly sloppy at the end,” he said.

Despite the disappointing result, Sanders showed sportsmanship, tipping his hat to Nebraska coach Matt Rhule.

“Hats off to Coach Rhule and his staff, they coached a heck of a game,” Sanders acknowledged. He also shared a personal rapport with Rhule, noting, “Great guy, like I said, we came in the class together as coaches, so I'm always rooting for them, unless they play us.”

While Nebraska deservedly took the day, the game provided Sanders and his Colorado football team good film to look over and some crucial insights and areas for improvement as they look to rebound next week at Colorado State.