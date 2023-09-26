The Colorado football program got a rude awakening last Saturday when the Oregon football team put a 42-6 beating on Deion Sanders’ squad. The Ducks didn’t just beat the Buffaloes, they beat them up, and days after the game, there was a disturbing Shilo Sanders injury update ahead of Colorado-USC on Saturday.

“Colorado S Shilo Sanders said he was peeing blood after the Oregon game and went to the hospital after landing back in Colorado,” David Ubben, college football writer for The Athletic, tweeted Tuesday. “Deion Sanders said they're praying he can play this week against USC. Said he's getting daily updates.”

Shilo Sanders went to the hospital following the Colorado-Oregon football game, and while no official injury update gave the specific reason for the trip or for the player urinating blood, multiple reports say the visit was to check out a potentially ruptured kidney.

To make matters worse for Deion Sanders’ second-oldest son, video came out following the Ducks’ blowout of Shilo Sanders talking trash to Oregon players and coaches before the game.

The defensive back is on film saying, “I’ll beat the f**k out of every one of ya’ll and your coach,” and asking “Why ya’ll so little?”

Talked the talk, couldn’t walk the walk pic.twitter.com/gUgCLunIP7 — Doug Gottlieb (@GottliebShow) September 26, 2023

Now, the first hope is that Shilo is all right moving forward, and from a football perspective, the team and his father need one of their star defenders to get back on the field for Colorado’s next game against USC on Saturday, especially with fellow DB (and wide receiver) Travis Hunter likely still out with a lacerated liver.