Colorado football has another difficult task ahead of them in Week 5 after suffering their first loss last Saturday in blowout fashion to the Oregon Ducks, 42-6. Next up is Caleb Williams and USC, the No. 8 program in the country and a force to be reckoned with, especially offensively. Well, the Buffaloes will at least have lots of star power in the house cheering them on.

LeBron James, Jay Z, and Lil Wayne headline the list of celebrities expected to be in attendance at Folsom Field for the 9 AM PT kick-off.

Wouldn't be surprising to potentially see Bronny James also with his father considering he is playing basketball at USC. Lil Wayne meanwhile brought Colorado football out of the tunnel against Colorado State in epic fashion and could very well do it again:

Lil Wayne brought out Colorado 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/Xi65x8ayJb — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) September 17, 2023

The Buffaloes have been the talk of the college football world after starting off 3-0, beating the likes of TCU and Nebraska. That helped them creep into the top-25 but after the Oregon defeat, Colorado is now unranked for the time being.

It's clear they're not quite elite yet, which is understandable. I mean, it will take time for Primetime to transform this program into one of the best around. So far though, he's done a nice job and clearly knows what it takes to be a successful coach.

Colorado football heads into Week 5 as a steep three-touchdown underdog at most sportsbooks and will have their hands full slowing down Williams and his electric Trojans offense. The Buffs defense will need to play the game of their lives to even make this one close, but the home crowd should help.