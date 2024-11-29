The top two Heisman Trophy contenders are both competing and thriving on Friday afternoon, but Colorado football two-way star Travis Hunter is making sure he maintains his lead in this prestigious race.

While it might be Senior Day in Boulder, the junior wide receiver and cornerback is leaving one last imprint on Folsom Field. He immediately introduced himself to the Oklahoma State Cowboys, snagging an interception on the third play of the game and setting up the Buffaloes for a quick touchdown. Hunter was just getting started, though.

Before the first quarter ended, the extolled NFL Draft prospect flashed the other major component of his scintillating skill set. He connected with star quarterback Shedeur Sanders and scored an 11-yard touchdown to help the team build a 21-0 lead.

Many fans delayed their Thanksgiving recovery slumber and Black Friday shopping spree for the specific purpose of seeing college football's biggest attraction, and he gave them their money's worth in less than an hour. The 21-year-old tacked on another TD to his Heisman résumé in the second half after using his nifty footwork to gain separation in the end zone.

The Buffs lead the Cowboys 45-0 at time of print. Travis Hunter entered his final Buffaloes home game with 82 receptions for 1,036 yards and 11 scores and three picks, nine passes defensed and a forced fumble on defense.

Travis Hunter has become a household name in Colorado's breakout season

Advocates of Ashton Jeanty will argue that Hunter is not the best at either of his positions, while the Boise State powerhouse is putting together an all-time great running back season that might lead the Broncos to the College Football Playoff. However, no one can deny the prodigious impact the hybrid is having on a program that was an afterthought before his arrival.

Colorado football is cruising toward a nine-win campaign for the first time since 2016 and still has a chance to play for a conference championship and possible CFP bid. Hunter's premium playmaking ability is a hallmark of one of the most notable seasons the community has witnessed in decades.

He is not sparking change on his own, though. The Buffaloes have a multitude of important contributors on this team, and the upperclassmen are proving as much on Senior Day.

Shedeur Sanders is 30-of-36 passing for 368 yards and four touchdowns versus Oklahoma State at time of print, ensuring that he and his father, head coach Deion Sanders, will enjoy an even more jubilant and emotional day together. Prime Time's other son, safety Shilo Sanders, has a fumble recovery. Not to be forgotten, receiver LaJohntay Wester has hauled in 10 catches for 160 yards and two TDs.

Colorado will finish taking care of business in Friday's regular season finale and hope for a lucky break this weekend. One thing the team is highly confident in, though, is that Travis Hunter will be awarded the highest individual honor in college athletics on Dec. 14 in New York City.