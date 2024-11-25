The Heisman Trophy is the most prestigious award handed out in college football. It signals the best player in the sport each season, regardless of position group. The 2024 race for the Heisman is unlike anything we've seen before. Travis Hunter, the receiver/cornerback for Colorado, is the favorite to win the award because he is the rare two-way star in well over a half-century. Hunter's competition for the Heisman is Boise State's Ashton Jeanty. The running back is putting up jaw-dropping numbers, but he plays for a mid-major program.

Neither Hunter nor Jeanty are quarterbacks, which is the position that has won the Heisman with regularity over the last 30-plus years. It wasn't always like that, though. As the sport of football has changed over the years, so has Heisman voting. After all, the first Heisman was named back in 1935. Below is every Heisman Trophy winner ever, along with how many winners there have been by team and position.

Heisman Trophy winners by year

1935: Jay Berwanger, Chicago, HB, Senior

1936: Larry Kelley, Yale, End, Senior

1937: Clint Frank, Yale, HB, Senior

1938: Davey O'Brien, TCU, QB, Senior

1939: Nile Kinnick, Iowa, HB/QB, Senior

1940: Tom Harmon, Michigan, HB, Senior

1941: Bruce Smith, Minnesota, HB, Senior

1942: Frank Sinkwich, Georgia, HB, Senior

1943: Angelo Bertelli, Notre Dame, QB, Senior

1944: Les Horvath, Ohio State, HB/QB, Senior

1945: Doc Blanchard, Army, FB, Junior

1946: Glenn Davis, Army, HB, Senior

1947: Johnny Lujack, Notre Dame, QB, Senior

1948: Doak Walker, SMU, HB, Junior

1949: Leon Hart, Notre Dame, End, Senior

1950: Vic Janowicz, Ohio State, HB/P, Junior

1951: Dick Kazmaier, Princeton, HB, Senior

1952: Billy Vessels, Oklahoma, HB, Senior

1953: Johnny Lattner, Notre Dame, HB, Senior

1954: Alan Ameche, Wisconsin, FB, Senior

1955: Howard Cassady, Ohio State, HB, Senior

1956: Paul Hornung, Notre Dame, QB, Senior

1957: John David Crow, Texas A&M, HB, Senior

1958: Pete Dawkins, Army, HB, Senior

1959: Billy Cannon, LSU, HB, Senior

1960: Joe Bellino, Navy, HB, Senior

1961: Ernie Davis, Syracuse, HB/FB/LB, Senior

1962: Terry Baker, Oregon State, QB, Senior

1963: Roger Staubach, Navy, QB, Junior

1964: John Huarte, Notre Dame, QB, Senior

1965: Mike Garrett, USC, HB, Senior

1966: Steve Spurrier, Florida, QB, Senior

1967: Gary Beban, UCLA, QB, Senior

1968: O.J. Simpson, USC, HB, Senior

1969: Steve Owens, Oklahoma, FB, Senior

1970: Jim Plunkett, Stanford, QB, Senior

1971: Pat Sullivan, Auburn, QB, Senior

1972: Johnny Rogers, Nebraska, WR/RB, Senior

1973: John Cappelletti, Penn State, RB, Senior

1974: Archie Griffin, Ohio State, RB, Junior

1975: Archie Griffin (2), Ohio State, RB, Senior

1976: Tony Dorsett, Pitt, RB, Senior

1977: Earl Campbell, Texas, RB, Senior

1978: Billy Sims, Oklahoma, RB, Junior

1979: Charles White, USC, RB, Senior

1980: George Rogers, South Carolina, RB, Senior

1981: Marcus Allen, USC, RB, Senior

1982: Herschel Walker, Georgia, RB, Junior

1983: Mike Rozier, Nebraska, RB, Senior

1984: Doug Flutie, Boston College, QB, Senior

1985: Bo Jackson, Auburn, RB, Senior

1986: Vinny Testaverde, Miami, QB, Senior

1987: Tim Brown, Notre Dame, WR, Senior

1988: Barry Sanders, Oklahoma State, RB, Junior

1989: Andre Ware, Houston, QB, Junior

1990: Ty Detmer, BYU, QB, Junior

1991: Desmond Howard, Michigan, WR/PR, Junior

1992: Gino Torretta, Miami, QB, Senior

1993: Charlie Ward, Florida State, QB, Senior

1994: Rashaan Salaam, Colorado, RB, Junior

1995: Eddie George, Ohio State, RB, Senior

1996: Danny Wuerffel, Florida, QB, Senior

1997: Charles Woodson, Michigan, CB, Junior

1998: Ricky Williams, Texas, RB, Senior

1999: Ron Dayne, Wisconsin, RB, Senior

2000: Chris Weinke, Florida State, QB, Senior

2001: Eric Crouch, Nebraska QB, Senior

2002: Carson Palmer, USC, QB, Senior

2003: Jason White, Oklahoma QB, Senior

2004: Matt Leinart, USC, QB, Junior

2005: Reggie Bush, USC, RB, Junior

2006: Troy Smith, Ohio State, QB, Senior

2007: Tim Tebow, Florida, QB, Sophomore

2008: Sam Bradford, Oklahoma, QB, Sophomore

2009: Mark Ingram, Alabama, RB, Sophomore

2010: Cam Newton, Auburn, QB, Junior

2011: Robert Griffin III, Baylor, QB, Junior

2012: Johnny Manziel, Texas A&M, QB, Freshman

2013: Jameis Winston, Florida State, QB, Freshman

2014: Marcus Mariota, Oregon, QB, Junior

2015: Derrick Henry, Alabama, RB, Junior

2016: Lamar Jackson, Louisville, QB, Sophomore

2017: Baker Mayfield, Oklahoma, QB, Senior

2018: Kyler Murray, Oklahoma, QB, Junior

2019: Joe Burrow, LSU, QB, Senior

2020: DeVonta Smith, Alabama, WR, Senior

2021: Bryce Young, Alabama, QB, Sophomore

2022: Caleb Williams, USC, QB, Sophomore

2023: Jayden Daniel, LSU, QB, Senior

Heisman Trophy winners by team

USC (eight winners) Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma (seven winners) Alabama (four winners) Army, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, LSU, Michigan, Nebraska (three winners) Georgia, Miami, Navy, Texas, Texas A&M, Wisconsin, Yale (two winners) Baylor, BYU, Boston College, Colorado, Chicago, Houston, Iowa, Louisville, Minnesota, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, Pitt, Princeton, South Carolina, SMU, Stanford, Syracuse, TCU, UCLA (one winner)

Heisman Trophy winners by position

Quarterback (37 winners)

Running back (21 winners)

Halfback (17 winners)

End (two winners)

FB (two winners)

HB/QB (two winners)

WR (two winners)

CB (one winner)

HB/LB/FB (one winner)

HB/P (one winner)

LB (one winner)

WR/P (one winner)

WR/PR (one winner)

Heisman history

A Heisman winner has been selected every year since 1935. That season, it was called the DAC Trophy, and it only identified the best player East of the Mississippi River. Jay Berwanger won the inaugural award, and then the top individual award in college football was renamed the Heisman Trophy in 1936 after the death of John Heisman.

In addition to a name change, the Heisman Trophy also represented the entire nation in 1936, which is the year Larry Kelley won the award. There has only ever been one multi-time Heisman Trophy winner. That honor belongs to Archie Griffin, who won the award in 1974 and 1975. The running back is certainly one of the best college football players ever, but his second Heisman victory is one of the most controversial wins, as some think he was undeserving that season.

Speaking of controversy, the biggest Heisman controversy is associated with Reggie Bush. The 2005 winner forfeited his title after it was discovered that he received gifts from agents. However, in 2024, Bush was reinstated as the 2005 Heisman winner because of recent NIL rule changes in college football.

There have been six times that a school had the Heisman winner on their roster in back-to-back seasons. In addition to Griffin winning twice, Larry Kelley and Clint Frank won for Yale (1936/1937), Doc Blanchard and Glenn Davis won for Army (1945/1946), Matt Leinart and Bush won with USC (2004/2005), Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray won with Oklahoma (2017/2018), and DeVonta Smith and Bryce Young won with Alabama (2020/2021), all in consecutive seasons.

The award has predominantly gone to seniors, especially in the early days of the award. Sixty-one seniors have won the Heisman. The first junior didn't win until Blanchard in 1945, and now 20 juniors have won the award in total. Sophomore winners are even more rare. The first of six sophomore Heisman winners was Tim Tebow in 2007. The only two freshman Heisman winners are Johnny Manziel and Jameis Winston, who won the award in back-to-back seasons (2012-13). As elite college players often leave college after their junior years for the NFL these days, young Heisman winners have become more commonplace in the 21st century.