Colorado football enters Year 2 under the Deion Sanders regime for the 2024 season, and to no surprise, it's going to look like a brand-new team once again.

After finishing 1-11 in 2022, Sanders came into Boulder and gutted the program of the talent that was there and replaced it through the transfer portal, adding 50-some players. The change from last year to this year isn't quite as drastic as two years ago, but the Buffaloes football team still had an even 29 outgoing to 29 incoming transfers.

Last year's new additions helped the team's win total increase by three games. However, the roster isn't the only new thing about Colorado football this year. They'll also have a number of new staff members, including new offensive and defensive coordinators. Perhaps the biggest difference between this year and last year will be the Buffaloes' new conference home as they return to the Big 12 after 13 years.

With all the new changes, what could be expected of Colorado football in 2024? Let's get into some bold predictions about one of the most difficult teams to project this season.

The Offensive Line is Improved, Cuts Down on Sacks Allowed

One thing that Sanders and his staff absolutely had to do this offseason was go out and find some help to improve the offensive line unit that was one of the worst in the country last season, allowing 56 total sacks, according to CFB Stats. Only Old Dominion had more with 62.

The team sent out eight from last year's team while bringing in nine new transfers, one of which included four-star Tyler Johnson out of Houston.

The problem with continuously having to restructure the offensive line is gaining cohesiveness with the unit, which is imperative for any team. Add in the fact that this will be under new offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur, and there could still be some kinks to work out throughout the season.

Nonetheless, this should end up being an improvement from last season. But then again, anything would be considered an improvement from last year's line. If this year's Buffaloes football team can just cut the number of sacks in half, it would be a huge upgrade and could make the difference in some games.

Shedeur Sanders Wins Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year

Most didn't know how Sanders would make the transition from an HBCU school into a then Power Five program last year in the Pac-12. But the Colorado football signal caller made it look relatively easy, at least until the offensive line wore down.

In 11 games last season, Sanders completed 298-of-430 pass attempts for 3,230 yards, 27 touchdowns, and only three interceptions while rushing for another four scores. His 69.3 completion percentage ranked him ninth in the country last year among all quarterbacks. He was also 13th in passing touchdowns and 25th in passing yards.

It's obvious the tools and the talent are there, including some valuable skill position players, to help make Sanders one of the best quarterbacks in the country this season. If he can stay protected most of the time, he'll put up big numbers.

Travis Hunter Has to Pick a Side

One of the most talented players in the country is on the Buffaloes football team. The problem is, he's most likely going to have to choose which side he predominantly plays on. Coach Prime's problem is that Hunter is extremely talented at both. But playing both offense and defense last proved to be costly for Hunter.

Hunter missed three games last year after taking a hard hit during the game against Colorado State. The play looked to be more of a dirty hit than anything else, but it still has to be taken into account the toll it can take on a player playing both sides of the ball.

Hunter played more snaps from scrimmage in the regular season than anyone in the FBS last year. He played 475 offensive snaps and 631 defensive snaps, including 32 on special teams, for a combined total of 1,102 snaps, according to the team's site. That's simply unheard of, not to mention unsustainable.

It may not happen at first, but I'd expect Hunter to eventually play more on just one side of the ball this season.

Colorado Football Makes a Bowl Game, Wins at Least Seven Games

Colorado football hasn't been to a bowl game since 2020, and even then, that comes with an asterisk. They took a loss that year in the Alamo Bowl with a 4-2 record during what was the pandemic season. But even before that, the Buffaloes hadn't been bowling since 2016 and were absent for eight years before that.

Last year's team fell two games shy of making a bowl game. Oddsmakers like FanDuel have them finishing the same for the 2024 season at 4-8, going 1-8 in the Big 12, finishing in 12th place.

With so much unknown and new about this year's team yet again, it's difficult to truly make a rational projection about them. However, if most of these transfers pan out, particularly on both sides of the line, then getting bowl eligible—and even one better, earning seven wins—would make for a very successful year for Colorado.