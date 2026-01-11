Texas football spent Friday losing a defensive back to Louisville. But gained a defensive standout via the Atlantic Coast Conference Saturday. This one coming from Pittsburgh via the portal.

Linebacker Rasheem Biles is going from the Steel City to Austin, Hayes Fawcett of On3/Rivals revealed on Saturday evening.

Steve Sarkisian and the coaching staff gain an All-ACC player in the process. Biles emerged as one of the top defenders available in the College Football Transfer Portal.

Texas addresses a big need here. The linebacker rose as a massive offseason priority for the Longhorns during the offseason — especially with Anthony Hill Jr. declaring for the NFL Draft.

Texas efforts in transfer portal outside of landing Pitt star

Sarkisian isn't considered the most aggressive in the portal compared to fellow Southeastern Conference head coach Lane Kiffin over at LSU. Or even the leader of the nation's top-ranked team Curt Cignetti at Indiana.

But he's landed stellar results when he does dip into that arena. Especially after pulling off one big offseason move.

“Sark” and Texas managed to land versatile running back Raleek Brown via Arizona State. Brown is fresh off earning All-Big 12 honors for his backfield play. The same Big 12 the Longhorns once dominated in.

Brown heads to Austin fresh off delivering his finest season yet — 1,141 yards playing for another offensive whiz in Kenny Dillingham.

Sarkisian even added some extra massive strength for the defense. He and Texas landed Arkansas nose tackle Ian Geffrand — who brings an imposing 6-foot-5, 388-pound frame to the frontline for the ‘Horns.