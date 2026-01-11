Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears made incredible franchise history following their 31-27 win over the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Wild Card Round on Saturday night.

Going into the playoffs, Chicago enjoyed an incredible regular season. They finished with an 11-6 record as they secured the NFC North Division title, something they haven't done since 201$. Securing the third seed in the NFC bracket, they set up a date against their division rival in the Packers.

The Bears suffered a poor start in the game, trailing 21-3 at halftime. Despite this, they came alive in the second half, outscoring the Packers 28-6 in the last 30 minutes of regulation to pull off the comeback and make history in the process.

“Chicago erases a 21-6 fourth-quarter deficit for the Bears’ biggest postseason comeback in franchise history,” NFL insider Adam Schefter wrote.

Chicago erases a 21-6 fourth-quarter deficit for the Bears’ biggest postseason comeback in franchise history: pic.twitter.com/8QNgMtgOYZ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 11, 2026 Expand Tweet

How Bears played against Packers

Article Continues Below

The Bears have every reason to be proud, advancing to the NFC Divisional Round after sending their rival Packers home.

Chicago had an excellent turnaround from 2024 to 2025, improving their win total from five to 11. Caleb Williams played a major role in that improvement, elevating his game as first-year head coach Ben Johnson adapted him in remarkable fashion.

Williams was shaky throughout the start of the game but recovered as he dominated in the rally throughout the second half. He completed 22 passes out of 44 attempts for 361 yards and two touchdowns and two interceptions.

D'Andre Swift had a solid performance in the run game, racking up 13 carries for 54 yards and a touchdown while making two catches for 38 yards. Rookie tight end Colston Loveland dominated Green Bay's secondary with eight catches for 137 yards. DJ Moore came next with six receptions for 64 yards and a touchdown, while Olamide Zaccheaus caught an eight-yard touchdown pass.

The Bears will rest before preparing for their upcoming matchup in the NFC Divisional Round next week. They await the pending results of the remaining NFC Wild Card games on Sunday to find out their next opponent.