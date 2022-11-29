Published November 29, 2022

By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

Week 12’s Monday Night Football features the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts, a game that has extra meaning for Colts wide receiver Parris Campbell. This game could have been a reunion of sorts for him and his former quarterback in college — Dwayne Haskins, who last suited up for the Steelers.

Before the game, Campbell was seen warming up on the field while wearing a Dwayne Haskins shirt.

Colts WR Parris Campbell honoring Dwayne Haskins before #MNF The two were teammates at Ohio State 🙏 (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/adNBHlI3id — ESPN (@espn) November 29, 2022

Haskins tragically died last April after getting hit by a dump truck while he was trying to cross Interstate 595 in Florida. At that time, Haskins was part of the Steelers’ quarterback room, trying to work his way back up in the NFL after a stint with the Washington Football Team, which selected him in the first round (15th overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft. It was also the same draft class that produced Campbell, taken by the Indianapolis Colts in the second round (59th overall).

Haskins and Campbell were an electric duo for the Buckeyes. In their last season (2018) together at Ohio State, Haskins passed for 4,831 yards and 50 touchdowns while Campbell operated as his top target. Campbell turned NFL scouts’ heads that year when he finished with 1,063 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns. Together with Haskins and Terry McLaurin, Campbell helped keep Ohio State’s attack lethal all the time.

Campbell, who has 44 receiving yards this season along with three touchdown catches, and the Colts are looking to inject life into their playoff hopes, as they enter Week 12 with just a 4-6-1 record. The Steelers, on the other hand, started Week 12 with only a 3-7 record.