Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard told reporters that quarterback Anthony Richardson will be a full go during training camp as he returns from a shoulder injury that ended his 2023 season, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

“I'm not expecting any limitations right now,” Chris Ballard said, according to Schefter.

This is significant for the Colts, who are betting on Anthony Richardson becoming their franchise quarterback after selecting him with the No. 4 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. He showed some promise during his rookie season in 2023, but unfortunately suffered multiple injuries, including the shoulder injury that ended his rookie campaign.

Richardson's athletic ability paired with Shane Steichen's creative offense has many optimistic for the Colts in 2024, so it is good news that the starting quarterback will be ready to go for the start of training camp and he will not be behind when it comes to working with the rest of the offense.

More to come on this story.