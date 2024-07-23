The Indianapolis Colts are hoping they can keep Anthony Richardson healthy in 2024. The second-year QB showed flashes of brilliance in the first five games of the 2023 season, but he suffered a season-ending injury early in the year. Indy is confident that they have their guy, now they just need to make sure he'll be around for the long haul. If you ask one former NFL QB, Richardson shouldn't change a thing.

Former NFL QB Dan Orlovsky recent appeared on The Pat McAfee Show. Orlovsky spoke about Anthony Richardson and how he shouldn't change his aggressive playing style.

“He's unbelievably talented and sometimes you're gonna take a hit,” Orlovsky said. “He plays a physical style of football and he doesn't need to change.”

For the record, Richardson does have an extensive injury history for someone who is 22 years old. During his collegiate career, Richardson dealt with multiple injuries. These include a strained hamstring, meniscus tear, and a concussion. He added to the list in his rookie season with a concussion that kept him out one game. Richardson's season came to an end in Week 5 after he suffered a shoulder A/C joint sprain to his throwing shoulder.

That being said, Richardson wouldn't even be the same player anymore if he changed his playing style to avoid injuries.

It's easy to understand why Orlovsky wants Richardson to stay the course.

Colts QB Anthony Richardson pushed back on playing style concerns earlier this summer

Don't worry Colts fans, Anthony Richardson doesn't want to change his playing style either.

The second-year QB spoke out against that narrative earlier this summer.

“I don't think there's any way I could have avoided what happened to me,” Anthony Richardson said, according to Jeremy Bergman of NFL.com. “Just a regular, routine tackle. I tried to brace myself for the fall and just my shoulder did what it did. There's nothing I could do about that. … Changing my game and my play style? I don't feel like there's anything wrong with my play style.

“People see me, I'm a big quarterback, so they always thing, ‘Oh, he wants to run the ball all the time, he wants to be physical and that's what's gonna get him hurt.' But that's not the case,” Richardson continued. “The time I did get hurt… The one time, the one concussion, that was me completely because I slowed down by the end zone — you're never supposed to do that. Everything else, it just happened because we play a dangerous game, and there's nothing I can do about that.”

Richardson did admit that he wants to play smarter in 2024.

“But necessarily changing my play? I don't think I'm gonna change it, but being smart, knowing when to get extra yards and knowing when to get down, I feel like I know how to do that,” Richardson said, according to Bergman. “It's just I have to do it and do it at the right time, I guess. I don't know if I'm gonna change my game, but being smarter for the team, of course.”

We can't wait to see Richardson back in action later this fall.