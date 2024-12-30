Although the Washington Commanders clinched a playoff berth following their overtime win against the Atlanta Falcons, head coach Dan Quinn made it clear where he stands on resting his starters versus playing them. Quinn made a statement on Monday, explaining why he made his decision, per Ben Standig on X.

“Dan Quinn said the Commanders will play to win this week at Dallas,” Standig wrote. “Acknowledged the seeding scenario is important. Washington is the 6th seed with a win against the Cowboys.”

Their win against the Falcons in Week 17 clinched a playoff berth, meaning even a loss to the Dallas Cowboys wouldn't relegate them from playoff contention.

However, a loss in Week 18 would drop the Commanders to the No. 7 seed, dropping them one spot from their original position.

Although one spot isn't the end of the world, Quinn— who's made two playoff trips as a head coach in his career— understands the importance of playoff seeding.

Home-field advantage is a real part of the game, and in his first season with the Commanders, Quinn wants every helpful advantage that he can get.

Dan Quinn leading Commanders to NFL playoffs in first season as HC

After taking his first head coaching job in the NFL with the Falcons in 2015, Quinn spent six years in Atlanta, being fired after Week 5 of the 2020 season.

Then, Quinn took a step down, reverting to his pre-head coaching days of being a defensive coordinator, spending three seasons with the Cowboys from 2021-23.

Now, after making his second run at being an NFL head coach, Quinn has his Commanders in the playoffs after drafting with the No. 2 pick before the season began.

In 2023, the Commanders were 4-13, earning the second overall draft pick behind the Chicago Bears. With their pick, they selected quarterback Jayden Daniels out of LSU, and he's been stellar in his rookie season.

With offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury scheming with Daniels' strengths as a quarterback, the Commanders look to make a deep run in the playoffs.

And that starts with a win in Week 18 against the Cowboys on the road, a game in which the starters will be active.