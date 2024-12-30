The Washington Commanders have been one of the best stories of the 2024 NFL season. Washington is 11-5 and headed to the playoffs after getting a huge overtime win against Atlanta on Sunday. The Commanders are headed back to the postseason for the first time since the 2020 season.

Commanders QB Jayden Daniels had a great game against the Falcons on Sunday Night Football. He dropped a five-word statement after his team clinched a playoff spot during his rookie season.

“I'm tired,” Daniels said after the game, per ESPN's John Keim. “But I'm happy.”

It is no surprise that Daniels was tired after getting the overtime victory. Daniels had a great game, throwing for 227 yards and three touchdowns with only one interception. Daniels was also Washington's leading rusher, carrying the football 16 times for 127 yards. The next closest rusher was Brian Robinson Jr. who had 13 carries for 60 yards.

Simply put, Daniels carried the Commanders on Sunday.

Zach Ertz, other Commanders players respond to playoff berth after big Jayden Daniels game

Commanders players and coaches were nothing but smiles after the big win.

Coach Dan Quinn gave a rave review of his quarterback's performance.

“He just willed it,” Quinn said.

Commanders tight end Zach Ertz also got in on the celebration. Ertz caught the game-winning touchdown pass from Daniels in overtime.

“It comes down to having a really good quarterback in this league,” Ertz said. “And from the moment I got here, seeing Jayden out there, I continually said this guy isn't someone that's going to be good, he's good now. And when you have that position situated in this league, you have a chance. This organization is in a great spot for years to come.”

Ertz tried to explain what makes Daniels such a good quarterback and leader.

“He's the most mature rookie I've ever been around. He exudes a quiet confidence,” Ertz continued. “He's not a rah-rah guy. We all know how good he is and how much confidence we have in him. He doesn't need to say anything.”

Next up for the Commanders is a Week 18 matchup against the Cowboys. If the Commanders win, they could improve their playoff seeding.