The Washington Commanders have made a surprising decision with veteran kicker Michael Badgley, releasing the “Money Badger” just three weeks after bringing him to Washington, according to Tom Pelissero.

Michael Badgley, who played last season with the Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears, was brought to the Commanders to add preseason competition with kicker Joey Slye. Apparently, the Commanders saw all they needed to see, cutting Badgley loose and effectively naming Slye the Commanders starting kicker as the 2023 NFL season approaches.

Badgley, 28, made a big splash in his first season back in 2018 with the Los Angeles Chargers, 15 of his first 16 field goals and earning the nickname “Money Badger” in the process. After a steady decline in production, Badgley has bounced around the league and has kicked for a total of five teams.

Badgley is 50th all-time in made-field goal percentage at 81.7 percent, but Slye ranks ahead of him at 36th with 82.9 percent of his field goal attempts converted.

For the inside story on the 7 players banned from the NFL, listen below:

Badgley had the nickname “Money Badger” officially trademarked, but hasn't been able to hold a starting job long since his days with the Chargers. However, with many kicking vacancies opening up around the league, it wouldn't be a surprise to see the veteran kicker land somewhere either before the season begins or at some point during the season.

Perhaps the biggest concern with Badgley is his accuracy beyond 50 yards, as he's just 5-for-13 on those kicks during his five seasons in the NFL.

Michael Badgley was excellent in his 13 games in 2022, connecting on 24-of-28 field goals while going a perfect 33-for-33 on extra points as well for the Lions and Bears.

Commanders kicker Joey Slye will join punter Tress Way to comprise the kicking team for Washington this season.