Things are getting exciting in D.C. as the Washington Commanders show off their new quarterback. And young Jayden Daniels showed he respects the greats of the past. Now the Commanders are trying to give Daniels more help by bringing in a former Steelers wide receiver for a workout.

Martavis Bryant will get a chance to show his stuff Tuesday, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz. The Steelers used a fourth-pick choice on Bryant in the 2014 NFL Draft, but he's been out of the league since 2018.

What happened to former Steelers WR Martavis Bryant?

Perhaps Bryant had a road to NFL stardom, but he could not stay out of trouble with the league. In his second season, he received a four-game suspension because of a substance abuse policy violation. Another offense cause him the entire 2016 campaign.

Bryant managed to get back on the field in 2017, catching 50 passes for 603 yards with three touchdowns. However, he violated the substance abuse policy again and received another suspension — this one of indefinite length — in 2018.

At age 32 and being out of the league for five seasons, it hardly seems like Bryant can revive his career.

What does this say about Commanders receivers?

How little appreciation does the Commanders front office have for its current receivers. Certainly NFL observers believe Terry McLaurin is one of the league’s best. But after that?

Jahan Dotson hasn’t proven anything in his short time in the NFL. Luke McCaffrey seems to have promise, but he’s a rookie. After those three starters, there’s nothing to be excited about.

Consider the list: Dyami Brown, Olamide Zaccheaus, Jamison Crowder, Byron Pringle, Mitchell Tinsley, Davion Davis, Brycen Tremayne, Kazmeir Allen, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint. If the NFL had a wide receiver flea market, the Commanders might be advised to check it out. Of course, they might only find players at the same level of recent production as Bryant.

One positive thing for the receivers is the improved play of Brown, a fourth-year player with 29 career catches but a lot of speed. Commanders head coach Dan Quinn said Brown has enjoyed a good preseason and a good play against the Jets stood out, via The Athletic’s Ben Standig.

“You’ve seen some big plays from Dyami through this training camp,” Quinn said. “(There were) actually some in the spring that got my attention to say, ‘Ok, what’s there?’ (It’s) his ability to get on top of people and stay. He’s got size and he’s got length.”

“There’s actually good play in one on ones that transferred into the game. So i thought examples like that definitely helped. I was excited for him to make a big play like that. I can’t speak to the past, but what I can say is, from what I’ve seen. The competing, he’s on teams, he’s really going for it.”